Late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris Okafor, is back in the news over her social media display after his death

The widow posted a new video where she showed off her figure while rocking a short animal-print dress

Stellamaris Okafor’s display in the video, only a year after Mr Ibu’s demise, raised mixed reactions among Nigerians

Late Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris, is making headlines for the umpteenth time over her social media display after his demise.

Recall that Mr Ibu died on March 2, 2024, at a hospital in Lagos after his prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness, which got him to crowdfund from Nigerians.

A year after Mr Ibu’s demise, his wife and the mother of some of his kids, Stellamaris Okafor, drew the attention of many with her posts on Instagram.

Nigerians react as Mr Ibu's widow sparks BBL rumours with new sultry video. Photos: @realmribu, @realiburess

Source: Instagram

In one of her latest posts, the late actor’s widow rocked a short animal-print dress and showed off her spotless legs and curvy figure. In the video, she turned her back to whine her waist for the camera while checking herself out in the mirror.

Mr Ibu’s wife accompanied the video with a caption where she celebrated herself as her Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW).

See the video below:

Reactions as Mr Ibu’s widow flaunts body in video

The video of Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris, showing off her figure online, drew the attention of many Nigerians. The clip also sparked BBL rumours with some netizens wondering if she finally got her body done.

Recall that while Mr Ibu was still alive and sick, his wife Stellamaris was accused of wanting to use some of the money Nigerians donated for his health to do a BBL surgery, a claim she later debunked.

Nigerians react as Mr Ibu's widow shares sultry video. Photo: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

While some netizens condemned Mr Ibu’s widow’s recent online displays, others advised her to live her life:

Uvoviventerprise said:

“Mama Don enter street.”

B2datj said:

“Let widows breathe abeg.”

Guchys_collections said:

“Make she come kpai Ontop say her husband kpai.”

Deb_jim3 said:

“Baddie apprentice 😒.”

Praisestylist said:

“Na who die lose.”

Official_sharon_donald said:

“Una go cry tire. Baby girl enjoy ur life to the fullest 😍.”

__niffy.tomori wrote:

“Make she go learn this baddie well😂 no be like this.”

Iamtimah_white wrote:

“She never sabi the baddie tin well.”

Alibabaofcyprus1 said:

“Mourning time is over time to enter street 😂.”

Ajiehprisca said:

“Madam carry go nothing do u. You need ur life back to train ur children.”

Chi_babeeee69 commented:

“Bbl can never show with those broad shoulders.”

Cuathemoc said:

“In this life, nor just die 😂”

Fiefee_charming said:

“She just do yansh?”

Ifeoma_nwalozie wrote:

“She really wan twerk but she dey fear una mouth 🤣.”

Mr Ibu's wife shares first post after his death

Meanwhile, in July 2024, Legit.ng reported that Stellamaris, the wife of the late Mr Ibu, made a public post for the first time after her husband's demise.

Two weeks after his death, his wife, Stella, took to her official social media page via Instagram to appreciate all those who stood by her family during the trying times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng