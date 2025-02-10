BBNaija star Nengi has broken her online silence by addressing the pregnancy rumours about her on social media

Rumours made the rounds of the reality show star allegedly giving birth to a child for a governor as his fifth wife

Shortly after the claims made the rounds, Nengi addressed them on her social media page and it got Nigerians talking

BBNaija star Nengi Hampson has reacted to the trending rumours of her giving birth to a child for a Nigerian governor.

Just recently, rumours spread online that the reality show star allegedly welcomed a child with 65-year-old Bayelsa governor, Duoye Diri, and that she’s his fifth wife.

After the messy claims gained momentum in the Nigerian social media space, the BBNaija star finally broke her online silence to address the rumours.

Nigerians speak as BBNaija star Nengi reacts to pregnancy and childbirth rumours. Photos: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Nengi, she is not one to take social media lies seriously but she needs to make it clear that she isn’t pregnant for any governor. The BBNaija star added that she decided to break her silence because other people she holds in high regard were affected by the rumours and she would not allow a beautiful part of her life to be made to become ugly.

Nengi wrote:

“As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits so let me be clear, I’m not pregnant for any Governor.

I’ve chosen to speak coz this isn’t just an attack on me, it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life be turned into something ugly.

While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in PEACE, I wish y’all Love and a happy Valentine’s weekend.”

See her tweets below:

Reactions as Nengi reacts to pregnancy rumours

BBNaija Nengi’s reaction to the rumours of her welcoming a child for a governor was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it on Instagram:

Prettee_dimples said:

“At least she didn’t deny that she’s pregnant!”

kaylahh.jj said:

“Nengi is a proof that you might be minding your business but your business won’t be minding you..people will still do cho cho cho. Congratulations Nengi.. wish you a safe delivery.”

_blaqdiamond_11 wrote:

“Now, she's forced to announce her pregnancy against her wish 😢.”

Inumidun_ wrote:

“Even if she’s pregnant for a native doctor or Chemist, why is the whole internet giving it so much attention like she’s not an adult.”

Juwon_debbie said:

“Eiiiii 😮😮 She’s pregnant but not for any governor.”

Blessiingfredrick wrote:

“Wait even if she got pregnant to a governor and so???”

Olanikiherself said:

“See una rubbish people shouting she should have kept quiet ..the lies she has been keeping quiet from since all these while didn't yall bash her for it??”

Just_prepre said:

“So our beautiful Nengi is pregnant. Safe delivery dear.”

BBNaija's Frodd welcomes 2nd child

In other BBNaija news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chukwuemeka Okoye aka Frodd became a father for the second time to the joy of fans.

The reality show star and his wife, Chioma aka Pharmchi, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, and they took to social media to update their numerous well-wishers.

The special announcement was made when Frodd posted a photo of himself sleeping on a couch while carrying his two daughters, who were also asleep, in his arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng