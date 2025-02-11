Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri has denied the viral claim that he was the one who impregnated BBN Season 5 (Lockdown) star, Nengi Hampson

The speculation started spreading on social media on Monday, February 10, that the governor had secretly fathered a child Nengi

Governor Diri's office debunked the rumour shortly after the reality TV star took to social media to debunk the claim and confirm her pregnancy

Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa, has denied the report of being responsible for the pregnancy of Nengi Hampson, a TV reality and former Big Brother Naija (BBN) star, saying the rumour was baseless.

On Monday, February 10, there was an allegation speculating that the Bayelsa state governor had secretly impregnated the BBN star Nengi.

BBNaija Nenji has confirmed being pregnant

However, Nenji immediately refuted the rumour while confirming that she was pregnant. Nengi was popular in the BBN Season 5 (Lockdown).

The Bayelsa-born BBN star in a series of tweets stated that "I’m not pregnant for any governor." She said she clarified because the rumour was not just an attack on her but it involved people she held in the highest regard. Her tweets further re:

"I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life to be turned into something ugly. While I continue to mind my business and enjoy my pregnancy in peace, I wish y’all love and a happy Valentine’s weekend.”

According to Premium Times, Governor Diri's director general of new media in his reaction to the allegation dismissed the report, saying it was false and politically motivated.

Aide confirmed Diri has no relationship with Nengi

The governor's media aide clarified that the BBN star did not have any personal relationship with his employer. He stressed that the trending story about Nengi Rebecca Hampson has nothing to do with the governor.

He said that those spreading the story are not happy with the growing profile of the governor, adding that the TV star has come out clean to debunk the rumour.

The statement further added that the rumour was being circulated to divert attention from the good work the governor has been doing, particularly as he commemorated his fifth anniversary.

He stressed that the political enemies of Governor Diri were the ones at work. He said they were a wicked set of people disseminating falsehood as the government commenced his fifth-anniversary celebration.

