A video of creator Nons Miraj's visit to Egungun's home has been making the rounds on social media

Legit reported that Egungun's wife Pashotah gave birth to their beautiful baby boy, and he bought her push gifts worth millions

A recent video shows Nons Miraj showering the newborn and his mum with thousands of dollars, and they all married

Egungun, Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, and his beautiful wife Pash Otah have been basking in the love and happiness that come with welcoming a newborn.

Their friends and family are also showering them with so much love as they embark of another phase of their marital journey.

Nons Miraj sweetly dances with Egungun's wife and son. Credit: @_egungun, @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

Popular content creator Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj recently visited the new parents. A video of the event has emerged online and fans could not get enough.

Nons expressed her awe of Egungun's home and hugged him tightly. She did the same when his wife came out and later brought out dollars north of $10K and showered in on their baby boy.

The clip warmed the hearts of social media uses, who reiterated that babies, truly, are blessings from God.

Watch the video here:

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun bought his wife a brandnew car as a Push gift and also bought her a beach house.

In his caption, he stated that she deserved it all and that she should use the car to take their son to school.

Reactions as Nons Miraj gifts Egungun

Read some reactions below:

@luxe_decor4homes said:

"Babies are blessing from God.. Congratulations 😍."

@____ray_x said:

"Make I watch how dem take dash your pikin money for YouTube? Na ment Abi malaria."

@aleshtaiwo said:

"Any small thing watch full video on you tube. As we no get work na😒😒😒."

@big_sosho1 said:

"Friends supporting each other ❤️that’s how it supposed to be .. fr."

@praise_is_pretty_ said:

"Awwwwn 🥹🥰 Ah, in this economy na just people wey no get no get some people are fine 🥹🥹."

@bigivy___ said:

"Awwwwn❤️I love Nonso ABEG! She’s always showing up for people."

Nons Miraj celebrates Egungun and his wife Pash Otah Credit: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

@curty_jack said:

"Awon content creators, we no know the one wey be real or wey be content 🤣🤣."

@benardakindele_7900 said:

"The fact that I saw 12k people following the child already on IG baffles me,una wey dey follow him no get work? No wonder e say make una go waste una data to watch how them dash him pikin gift on YouTube 😂."

@big_boozena said:

"So camera is always on standby ??"

Egungun’s wife faces criticism over viral video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Egungun made headlines on social media platforms across Nigeria after a video of him was shared online hours after his wife cried out.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Egungun's wife, Pashotah, defended her husband, whom she described as faithful.

Several netizens took to the media to describe Pash Otah while others taunted Egungun by using his popular phrase 'It's massive baby'.

Source: Legit.ng