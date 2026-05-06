Davido has suspended his music career for 60 days to lead a massive grassroots movement in Osun State

The singer explained that his decision is fueled by a deep-seated belief in the work his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is doing for the people

Davido has been inaugurated as the head of a strategic committee tasked with a house-to-house mobilisation mission for his uncle's re-election

Singer Davido has announced that he will temporarily pause his music career to focus on politics.

The singer made the revelation in Ede, Osun State, where he appeared at the inauguration of a youth campaign committee set up to support the re-election bid of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Davido suspends his music career for 60 days to lead a massive grassroots movement in Osun State. Photos: Governor Ademola Adeleke/Davido.

Source: Twitter

Addressing supporters at the event, Davido explained that his decision was driven not just by family ties, but by conviction.

He stated:

“I have put my musical career on hold for two months to come and work for my uncle. Not only because he is my uncle but because I believe in what he is doing and the work ahead.”.

Davido was recently appointed chairman of the youth campaign committee, placing him at the forefront of efforts to mobilise young voters across the state.

Davido predicts Governor Adeleke's political future

Meanwhile, Davido hinted that the Adeleke family may turn their focus back to their business empire if Osun governor Ademola Adeleke loses his reelection in August.

The singer’s comments came as online discussions surged about the potential outcome of Governor Adeleke’s political journey under the Accord Party.

An X user Whemimor speculated about a possible future musical endorsement: “If e lose na Davido go compose song for APC during 2027 campaign.”

Reacting to Whemimor’s tweet, Davido playfully suggested: “Or we can just go back to our multi-billion dollar company …”

Watch the video of Davido's announcement here:

Reactions trail Davido's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

Top fan

"Trust Mgbebuhe Ukaegbu If he’s done well he doesn’t need a campaign"

Ayedun Najeem

"That's what makes adeleke family different...."

Ojopagogo Adeyinka Oyekan

"The recent appointment of Nigerian music icon, Davido, as Youth Campaign Chief for the Osun State Governor’s re-election bid has been widely received with enthusiasm, and rightly so. This strategic move reflects a deep understanding of the pivotal role young people play in shaping the future of our democracy."

Adulf FARMS at Livestocks and CyberSec Consult.

"….Well, let him support their Family but…Osun State might NOT Wasted another 4 years…DANCING…!!!"

Ganiu Abiodun

"If e reach your turn too no support your family"

Davido is the head of a strategic committee tasked with a house-to-house mobilisation mission for his uncle's re-election. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido restates loyalty to uncle Adeleke after defection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has publicly reacted to the political shift involving his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

The governor confirmed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party at a ceremony in Osogbo on Tuesday, December 9.

Reacting shortly after the governor’s declaration, the singer confirmed where his loyalty stands.

Source: Legit.ng