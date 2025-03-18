Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest player Ola Aina has shared a hilarious moment with his mother with the public

The singer's mum had shared his mums' reaction to Asake's new tatted face amid his family controversy

What Ola's mother said about the singer and Portable Zazu has spiked reaction rate on social media

Ola Aina, a Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest player, and his Nigerian mum have taken over social media with their hilarious conversation about Asake.

The footballer had shared a video where his mum complained bitterly about Asake's new tatted face and hairstyle.

Footballer Ola Aina reacts to Asake's new look. Credit: @asakemusic, @portablebaeby, @olaaina

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that Asake had shocked both his fans and family with his brand-new look after he exited the YBNL label. Many took his transformation as a sign, but still could not depict it.

According to Ola Aina's mum, she prefers Asake's former look to his new one and that he looks very disturbed about his life.

Ola Aina's mum comments on Asake's tatted face. Credit: @olaaina

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here:

Recall that a Nigerian man disclosed via Facebook some more details concerning the relationship between Asake and his father.

The said man, identified as Segun Ben-Ajayi, said the stories flying around about Asake and his father are untrue.

He shed more light about Asake's childhood and the role his dad played in it, triggering reactions online.

Ola Aina's mum's comment about Asake, Zazu trends

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@fantastic_jerry_jay said:

"The moment she was saying one musician people dont like ..she was definitely referring to portable 😂."

@alhaji_of__lagos said:

"Na portable she want call and Ola was smart not to help her mention the name to avoid premium dragging 😂😂."

@kpeeworld said:

"Even we the Fans aren't happy about his new look."

@akustephen said:

"Mummy trying to remember portable’s name. And that mumu guy no fit just help her."

@marleyskyprince01 said:

"Mummy the musician that people don’t like is Potable 😂."

@merry_fendi0147 said:

"Fr the new Asake need to be talk to😂😂I love him but nah bro has been up to a lot these days."

@_iamkingsman said:

"She no get choice … I sure say when the guy sef serious with football the mama no go gree but fortunately everyone has their path to thrive."

@_bukolaolatunde said:

"Mummy said his looking like,why is my life like this."

@afro_tommy said:

"The fact that she concluded on somebody using his name to carry that face."

@elchrisem said:

"You’ve just put up ur mum for drag just wait portable dey come."

@iam_churchboy03 said:

"He’s going through stuff only him could understand."

Asake gives inspiration, reason behind new look

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Asake's look to the 67th Grammy Awards was one of those that trended the most on the red carpet.

The singer was adorned in a complete camo outfit, looking simple but undeniably and intentionally put together.

When asked by the interviewers what inspired his look, Asake's response was not expected at all, which in turn generated reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng