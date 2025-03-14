A Nigerian man has disclosed via Facebook some more details concerning the relationship between Asake and his father

The said man, identified as Segun Ben-Ajayi, said the stories flying around about Asake and his father are untrue

He shed more light about Asake's childhood and the role his dad played in it, triggering reactions online

The stories surrounding Asake's relationship with his ailing father have filled the air on social media.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Asake's father was said to be soliciting public help in a viral video. The man appeared paralysed, which begged the question about his relationship with his famed son, Ololade Asake.

Man sheds more light on Asake's relationship with his father. Credit: @asakemusic, @segunben-ajayi

Source: Instagram

While some have reported Mr Odunsi Fatai as a deadbeat father, others have it that he was a present dad and contributed significantly to his son's well-being.

Shedding more light on the story and other conflicting reports, a man identified as Segun Ben-Ajayi stated conversely that Asake's father single-handedly raised him from age three after his mother abandoned him.

News about Asake's childhood ignites reactions from fans. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Mr. Odunsi Fatai was not an absentee father. Far from it. He single-handedly raised Asake from the age of three, after his mother left. He worked as an LG council staff on the Island, known and respected by many. He sold his car to send Asake to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). Asake Primary & secondary teachers, colleagues, and neighbors have all testified to his sacrifices and dedication."

"Ironically, the mother who left Asake as a child is now his favorite. He even adopted her name—Asake—as his stage identity. Life truly takes unexpected turns. Now, a man who gave everything for his son is suffering alone, abandoned and in need. This is bigger than social media debates—it is a call for humanity. Well-meaning Nigerians, please rise to support Mr. Odunsi Fatai. Let’s not allow a father’s sacrifices to be forgotten."

See the post below:

Man's revelation about Asake, father trends online

Some netizens criticised Asake for not being there for his father, while others blamed his mother. Read some reactions below:

@Ogunlade L Ebunoluwa said:

"Posterity will judge Asake , having read from people who knew him back in the days ,and the track record of how his Father was solidly a pillar of support. I saw so many of my fender saying all sort of things yesterday, because as usual na only man be dead beat. Some of them do worse. Even if the man is dead beat, and I'm a position to help, I will do the best I can for him, leaving him to his fate thereafter, just that I cannot be close to him."

@Casmir Ejike Okoli said:

"The said Asake must be a yeye person to abandon his father. I know how women try to manipulate children but Asake should have known better by now. If he fails to adjust immediately he will suffer worse from women and his own children."

@Abayomi David-Ola Asaolu said:

"These ones who opined yesterday that he must have been an absent father ran into the hole without a word for the absent mother when evidence surfaced yesterday."

@Nkem Nwachukwu said:

"This may affect his progress adversely. Then he will turn around to start to blame innocent people around him, not considering that he is the one that kindled the inferno that is engulfing him.

@Fikasco MamaBeloved said:

"The guy is acting under the mother voodoo manipulation. Kii se oju lasan. But it is highly disheartening."

@Akpan Udo Etukudoekpoakpanukpong said:

"Dear men, Live the life of your youth to the fullest but prepare for old age. Don't bank on your kids as your retirement plan because there are no guarantees, really and truly. Yours sincerely."

Asake's dad's chat with his mum leaks online

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, an alleged message Asake's father sent to his mother surfaced online amid criticisms from fans for not helping his ailing father.

The singer had trended after a video of his ailing father surfaced online. It was claimed that the man needed money to treat himself.

In the alleged chat, the man was begging for money to pay his house rent, and his mother reacted to the alleged note.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng