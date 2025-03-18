If there is anything Yul Edochie will do, it is to live the life of his dreams and shove it in the faces of naysayers

The Nigerian movie actor and pastor turned label owner is on the lips of many as the song of his new artist Mr Vic climbs up to a top rank on Spotify

This new development is an unexpected one, as many share their thoughts about the song and its new feat

Nigerians were shocked to see the wonders done by Yul Edochie's new signee known as Mr Vic use beyond the bickering lips of social media users.

Recall that announced his venture into the very chaotic music industry after serving in his ministry for some time. The Nigerian actor surprised his fans after announcing that he now owns a record label and has signed an artist.

Exciting news that has just hit social media has it that Yul Edochie's signee, Mr Vic's debut project, has found its way into the 26th spot on the streaming platform Spotify.

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie shared a video of him and his second wife and actress, Judy Austin, during an outing.

The Nollywood actor, who is known for his public display of affection with Judy Austin, expressed thanks to God for making him find her.

Yul Edochie's video and caption have, however, were considered a shade at his estranged wife, May Edochie.

Many react to Yul Edochie's victory

Read some reactions as compile by Legit.ng below:

@dejokemide said:

"God no be man, God doesn't see things the way human sees it, how did David became a man after God's heart."

@ore_your_guy said:

"Nawa o I really thought this man had sense."

@millicentchioma5 said:

"Sarah Martins no go like this one o.. she too insult this man but God big pass them. Congratulations odogwu keep winning.👏👏👏."

@tovarich_emmyblaq said:

"Uncle Yul I really like you."

@sexybenjamola said:

"Aswear yul Dey find money to feed juju Judy .. chai the lord is his strength 😂😂😂."

@_sharon_chi same:

"What do you expect the country is very hard so everybody has turn to jack of all trade it's survival of the fittest. Arrest my case."

@itsemzyofficial said:

"Y'all that is insulting yul because of his actions might have a father that is like him, in all these things that is happening between him and may did u guys hear or heard that he laid his hands on may or that he didn't played his role as a father to his kids y'all should live him the hell alone why I love him is that he doesn't care about you guys are saying about him none of you guys can tell him that to his face you guys that are insulting him will love to take pictures with him if they sees him outside naija and h-pocricy na 5&6."

@_vinvivy said:

"You can never bring a real Igbo man down."

@queen4nky said:

"Unhealthy competition."

Yul Edochie bags over his new Nickname

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie announced his new nickname on social media based on the review he got from fans.

According to the movie star, he was given a new nickname by his fans over his performance in a new movie.

Yul Edochie’s alias caused a stir among netizens after the movie star shared it with his Instagram followers.

