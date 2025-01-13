Asake has returned to social media after taking a break for months amid rumours of his exit from Olamide's YBNL label

The singer's return in style as he ditched his former look as he hinted at what could be a rebranding towards the next level of his career

However, Asake's new look, especially his tattoos has become a topic among Nigerians, with some fans expressing concerns and worries

Popular singer and songwriter Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has caused an uproar with his return to social media after a long break.

Asake, who is rumoured to have exited Olamide's YBNL label, which brought him to the limelight, shared a new look in a viral video.

Asake shares new pictures hours to his birthday. Credit: asakemusic

Recall that Asake was noticeably absent at significant concerts, including Olamide's OLIC, during Detty December in Lagos last year.

In the video which has gone viral, Asake was seen in a studio, teasing a new project.

While many reacted to the new project, most people were focused on his hairstyle and facial tattoos.

Asake, who used to have long dreadlocks, sported a much shorter hair.

Watch a video of Asake in new studio below:

Hours after the video went viral, Asake shared up close pictures on his page, showing an even clearer view of his new look.

See the pictures Asake shared below:

Asake shared the new pictures hours before his birthday as the singer turned a new age on Monday, January 13.

Meanwhile, the singer has remained silent on whether he was still a part of Olamide's YBNL label.

What people are saying about Asake's look

The singer's new appearance has sparked speculation on what prompted the change, with some linking it to rebranding.

However, concerned fans expressed worries about the state of his mental health.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Asake's new look ; read them below:

peller089:

"Hah omo I love this Ajeh I go get this on my face me like ham oo."

blacnshine:

"Clearly we lost him or he lost the plot…idk."

apankufor:

"HAMED this one u come look like that time MEDoO medOo 😂😂😍❤️ OMOIYAMI."

jay_adegold:

"Ololademi Kodak Black Ololademi Kodabayi."

vanberg1:

"Doesn’t look good at all,this is not Asake this is low budget Kodak🙄🙄🙄

djallybi:

"U lost yourself ..... My Advise Keep doing good music Becouse Thats what we like from u."

simpin4touu:

"mr.money did the devil say your name ?? i hope not

beauty_by_icon:

"High budget zazu."

tosinger:

"Ololade mi Asake ✨, dear son, pardon me, for a short moment, I stopped my regular prayers 🙏🏽, had a personal loss.. I’ll resume soon. O wa ok ."

ada_la_pinky:

"Looking like lil Wayne."

Asake unfollows Olamide

In other news via Legit.ng, the singer deleted everything related to the YBNL record label on his Instagram handle.

He also unfollowed his label boss, Olamide, and others he was previously following.

The singer's Instagram bio no longer showed that he was signed to YBNL. Asake changed his bio from being an artiste under the record label to a “creative director.”

