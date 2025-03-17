Asake's father's sister has granted an interview to clear the air about the singer's rift with his father

In the recording, she stated who caused the rift and how Asake's mother left his father when he was small

Fans were not pleased that many family members were poke nosing in Asake's affair as they traded blames

Iyabo Odunsi, Ahmed Ololade's father's sister, has shared more light to the rift between the singer and his father.

Legit.ng had reported that since Asake's father, Fatai Odunsi, cried out for help over his failing health, many have reacted to the saga, trading blames and picking sides.

In a new video making the rounds online, Iyabo, Asake's father younger sister, spoke about the singer's mother during a short interview.

According to her, when Asake was born, a musician known as Musibau Alani came for his naming ceremony.

She alleged that Asake's mother later left his father and married Musibau Alani.

Iyabo Odunsi speaks about father, son's rift

In the recording, the elderly lady also mentioned that Asake's mother was the reason for the rift between the music star and his father.

She claimed that Asake's mother turned the superstar's back against his father. However, she didn't give full details of how it happened.

Recall that after several call out and dragging, Asake finally bowed to pressure and promised to take up responsibility of his daughter.

Asake's father granted an interview, where he said Asake was also ready to resume taking care of all his needs.

See the video below:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Asake's father's sister speaking about the singer's mother. Here are some comments below:

@mide_royalty reacted:

"I trust my Lagos island people them go dig anything dig gables father's sist."

@tamaraolivia118 commented:

Asake, use your head, no allow this people manipulate you, the enemy is always within. Just take care of your immediate family, you owe no one else anything."

@concurr_ccs stated:

"Nah Asake cause all this unnecessary interviews bayi ooh."

@odevivi shared:

"Asake go still build barracks at this point."

@de_nnke said:

"Family house una dey craze sha."

@honey.bee8083 wrote:

"All this people wey dey do interview if Asake never sue one person the others no go rest."

@virgo_lady9 said:

"Imagine, family entitlement."

@iamdonfishtank reacted:

"Asake is a celebrity, that’s why he needs to be very cautious about his actions. If he had done the needful this wouldn’t have gotten to this stage. Random person can get away with stuffs like that but is a public figure. Moreover your dad is yours no matter what."

Chat between Asake's mother, father surfaces

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that in the heat of the controversy trailing Asake over his father's health, an alleged message Asake's father sent to her mother also had surfaced online.

In the message, the father was allegedly asking his mother to mediate between him and his son so that he can get money to pay for his rent.

