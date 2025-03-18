Fans of singer Asake have shown how much they lover the superstar by visiting his stepfather's TikTok handle to drag him

Asake's aunt had granted an interview to speak about the reason his mother left his father, and she shared the name of the man she married

The singer's supporters called the elderly man several names and taunted him with their words for his action many years ago

Lovers of Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, have identified the TikTok handle of his alleged stepfather and visited his social media page.

Legit.ng had reported that Asake's auntie had granted an interview where she spoke about Asake's father and mother. In the video, she alleged that Asake's mother left his father and married Musibau Alani (Omokekere), who came for his naming ceremony.

In a post sighted online, fans of the music star went to the TikTok handle to taunt the elderly man.

He shared a video where he sang to admonish his fans about the fasting period and the best attitude the youth should display.

Many penned unprintable words to shade him and dragged him for allegedly getting married to Asake's mother.

Fans call Asake's stepfather name

In the comments section of the post, fans called Musibau Alani different names including, wife snatcher, Asake's step-father, Jazz man, among others.

Some of them asked why he was interested in Asake's mother and eventually snatched her.

Recall that a few people, who knew Asake when he was a child, shared what they know about his growing up days. While others tried to mediate peace and call the singer to order over his father’s ailment.

Asake also made a U-turn and pledged support for his father and his daughter after he was called out and dragged by Nigerians.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made about Asake's father. Here are some comments below:

@Lawal Gashemmer reacted:

"Na u collect Ashake's Mother from him Father ba?"

@Peewit of Abeokuta commented:

"Where Iyawo wey you collect."

@ADIGEST said:

"So naa this man collect iya Asake from.maloo, ur jazz strong ooo baba, its well with you."

@adedoyin_paygold reacted:

"Baba self wan promote him self asap. Asake self go don tire,"

@mary_godsti wrote:

"The woman made the right choice. This one is still strong and trying to make something for himself. Real papa wan bring he son down."

@kazeemlawal84 said:

"Nice one for jumping on the trend using this opportunity to bring your self out again."

Chats between Asake mum, dad leak

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that in the heat of the controversy trailing Asake over his father's health, an alleged message Asake's father sent to her mother also had surfaced online.

In the message, the father was allegedly asking his mother to mediate between him and his son so that he can get money to pay for his rent.

