Nigerian skit maker Ijoba Lande’s wife has earned the support of some groups of women on social media

In a video making the rounds, the women explained why they felt it necessary to donate funds to Darasimi despite the scandal she was involved in

Several social media users had mixed feelings about the donations to Lande’s wife who was accused of sleeping with actor Baba Tee

To the surprise of many, some Nigerian women have decided to donate money to skitmaker Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi.

Recall that Ijoba Lande’s marriage woes made it to social media after the skitmaker accused actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo aka Baba Tee of sleeping with his wife, Darasimi.

After initially denying the claim, Baba Tee finally admitted that he truly slept with Darasimi during a game of Truth or Dare after he was dared to give her doggie.

Mixed reactions as women gather to donate money to Ijoba Lande's wife, Darasimi. Photos: @ijoba_lande1, @darasimiifeoluwa2, @babatee1

Source: Instagram

Since the news erupted, Baba Tee, Lande and Darasimi were faced with serious backlash on social media. However, some groups of women have decided that the skitmaker’s philandering wife also needs financial support.

During a TikTok live, some of these women gathered to defend why they wanted to donate money to Darasimi after they were called out for it.

In the trending clip, the women blasted one of their critics. According to them, Darasimi has children and they do not want the kids to starve to death. The woman named Abefe pledged N500,000 to Ijoba Lande’s wife.

Nigerians react as women vow to donate money to Ijoba Lande's wife. Photo: @ijoba_lande1

Source: Instagram

According to Abefe, Dara’s kids would need to eat and go to school. The woman asked if people would prefer it if Ijoba Lande’s wife killed herself. She said:

“Do things have to go south before we stand up and advocate for what is right? We are not saying what she did is right, it is established that she messed up. The bottom line is her children should not suffer for her sins. Someone that we have scolded and called different names. You can’t tell us that Darasimi doesn’t need help.”

Listen to the full audio below:

Reactions as women gather to donate money to Lande’s wife

The news of some women wanting to donate money to Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi, despite her stepping out of her marriage and sleeping with Baba Tee was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them were not pleased with the situation while a few others applauded the women:

Shine💚Ann said:

“Una Dey support radarada na so una self dey do for una husband house all of una.”

Sirkay wrote:

“Thank you very much ma, but there's still many like Dara that you will give #500,000 ma.”

Vickieego said:

“Madam you have done well. He who is without sin should cast the stone. In God's eyes all sin nah sin. nobody holy pass.”

Usman Olubunmi Eniola wrote:

“This is serious. promoting adultery 😭.”

YB Bility Nopain Nogain said:

“T for baba tee. + D for dara? = truth or dare.”

ŚȚÅŘÏȚǑ VÌBÉŽ 🎙️ said:

“See people wey day encourage bad things.”

Unrulytoyor said:

“Oloribu ni yin, if she don spend that 500k finish wetin she go do next?”

Hardukeholarmi said:

“i support u ma'am,thou wat she did is wrong but is not the end off life...May God Bless you Mama 🌹.”

Onaolapo Abdulwasiu wrote:

“Birds of the same feather flocks together, no reasonable Person will support her with a penny👌.”

Ayanfeoluwa___ wrote:

“You and who ma?? Una no come even get shame again.”

Portable calls out Baba Tee over Lande's wife

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, reacted to actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, sleeping with skit maker Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi.

Social media was buzzing with excitement as Baba Tee finally admitted to sleeping with Lande’s wife after initially denying the claim. The situation drew a reaction from the Zazu Zeh crooner.

Portable sent a series of voice messages to Baba Tee’s DM where he condemned him for sleeping with another man’s wife. According to the music star, he had so much respect for the actor and never expected him to do such a thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng