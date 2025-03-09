Nigerian actor and comedian Baba Tee has finally reacted to the allegation levelled against him by his junior colleague Ijoba Lande concerning his wife

It will be recalled that Lande opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel

Speaking on the situation, Baba Tee asked Lande to share evidence with him and that he had no idea that the lady in question was his wife

Babe Tee, a Yoruba actor and comedian, has finally reacted to the heavy accusation levelled against him by his junior colleague Ijoba Lande, whose real name is Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu.

Babatunde Bernard Tayo, in a now-trending video, recalled that he was never aware that Lande's wife was a married woman and only met her through a lady called Mary Gold.

He stated that he had no affair with her, and was caught by surprise when he saw Lande's call-out video. Babe Tee has, however, called on Lande to provide evidence of him seeping with his wife.

Baba Tee said:

"Present the evidence to the world where I was caught sleeping with and having affairs wit your wife

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted Babe tee's clip

Read some reactions below:

@bewhyc said:

"Baba, you don cast👌 camera no dey your apartment...so pe otilo."

@dammyposh06 said:

"But Mary gold also testify against you that she was there when dara performing the rubbish ….. you can’t deny this o."

@olumiyde said:

"Baba tee just say sorry and move on. Knacking shouldn’t caused trouble 😂😂😂😂."

@kfrosh_ said;

"But the lady called gold said you guys knack now baba . She said she slept off inside ur kitchen why una dey knack for sitting sitting room. Baami proof the lady called gold bill wrong now."

@ruggeddman07 said:

"Hmmm! Sometimes it’s good to hear the 2sides stories b4 jumping into conclusions. I stand with you on this @babatee.1 ❤️👏."

@macmusa3 said:

"Baba tee this a lesson lets look it from here you are an artist you should know disgrace doesn't look for por people it always look for rich people..you didn't LANDE strong thing stop dragging what isn't..Mary made it clear on air that you and Dara played Truth or Dare and we all know what always ends the game 🎯 😂😂😂."

@mosho___classick said:

"😂😂😂😂disclaimer ofo…….She called you okobo and you proved that you r not okobo mary gold don cast ham……Allegedly adonilaya."

@officialsasman said:

"I read last night where it’s written that Marygold said u kn**k her when she was sleeping in the kitchen both of u dey play truth or dare game and the said DARA dare u to kn**k her and u did. Allegedly oo."

What Ijoba Lande said about Baba Tee

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ijoba Lande dropped a series of videos to call out Baba Tee over his role in his crashed marriage.

The Yoruba actor shared how his wife left with their seven-month-old baby and just N7k to live on.

Ijoba Lande also shared more details of what happened in his marriage as he rained curses on Baba Tee.

