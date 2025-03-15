Comedian Ijoba Lande's estranged wife Darasimi has dared him to release the evidence he has against her to the public

Darasimi in a new video spoke about Ijoba Lande's lifestyle as he alleged how he was addicted to gambling

The comedian's estranged wife disclosed how she married Ijoba Lande even though he was broke; she also accused him of assault, among others

The drama between comedian and skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde Ijoba Lande and his estranged wife may not be ending anytime soon as Darasimi shed more light on their marriage.

Recall that Darasimi, who broke silence over infidelity allegations made against her in an interview with Esabod and other TikTokers, confessed that she only sat on actor Baba Tee’s leg, while naked, during a ‘Truth and Dare’ game in his house.

Ijoba Lande’s estranged wife speaks with actress Biola Adebayo. Credit: ijobalande

Source: Instagram

In a new interview with actress Biola Adebayo, Darasimi dared her estranged husband to release the evidence of people who he claimed slept with her in the movie industry.

“Ijoba Lande Said he has evidence of 21 people I have slept with in the industry, I dare him to release the evidence," she said.

Ijoba Lande’s estranged wife accuses him of beating her. Credit: ijobalande

Source: Instagram

Darasimi also claimed Ijoba Lande was addicted to gambling, disclosing that he splashed N2 million on a gambling game in a day.

"Ijoba lande loves gambling to the extent that he used N2million to gamble in a day, he loves Aviator virtual (Gamble) game a lot, he sold his car and used lost the entire money to Gamble, I owe alot of gbese from the food vendors in our area because of credit I always buy," she said.

Darasimi, who accused Lande of assault, claimed she married him despite being aware he was not financially buoyant.

"Lande beats me regularly to stupor and he doesn’t take care of me, When I met Ijoba lande he was broke but yet I still Married him out of love, Even my introduction I was the one that did most of the spending” - Ijoba Lande's wife said.

Watch video as Ijoba Lande's estranged wife speaks about comedian below:

Reactions trail Ijoba Lande's wife's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many shared diverse opinions.

Magik_jay_ said:

"Again nor let woman take care of you as a man."

MESIGO422 reacted:

"The last thing a man can do is tell a woman his secret. Try help yourself because when a woman does they will one day use it against you."

Jogbo26 said:

"You paid for your introduction, that means you no love am you just needed someone to be calling your husband, or make e be say you don dey old."

Klassiq_deji wrote:

"Buh there’s something I don’t understand, after exposing your whole life to these people, will they fix everything out for them? Omohhh."

smeeth_charles said:

"But na why u dey marriage dey spread leg up and down."

Women donate money to Ijoba Lande's wife

In other news, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerian women decided to donate money to Lande’s wife, Darasimi.

Since the news erupted, Baba Tee, Lande and Darasimi were faced with serious backlash on social media. However, a group of women decided that the skitmaker’s philandering wife also needed financial support.

During a TikTok live, some of these women gathered to defend why they wanted to donate money to Darasimi after they were called out for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng