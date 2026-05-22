A student of the University of Ibadan expressed joy on social media after completing his first year at the institution

In a now-viral video shared via his official account, he disclosed that he studies sociology at the prestigious university

Massive congratulatory messages followed as netizens flooded the comments section to react

A student at the University of Ibadan took to social media to mark the end of his first academic year at the institution.

The clip circulated and attracted a large number of responses from people who watched it online.

Student’s emotional reaction to completing first year at UI goes viral. Photo credit: @Josiah_Ayodeji/X.

Source: TikTok

UI student celebrates after first year

The young man identified as @Josiah_Ayodeji on TikTok stated that he was enrolled in sociology at the university.

He happily disclosed that he had wrapped up the first phase of his degree and confirmed that he had moved on to the next stage.

He also noted that the initial year had been concluded in seven months, describing it as a personal achievement within the university’s Distance Learning Centre programme.

In his words:

"Congratulations to me, I am done with my 100 level. In just 7 months, I already finish my 100 level. I am done with my 100 level within 7 months in university of Ibadan dlc. Sociology course. Now in 200 level ✅."

University of Ibadan student celebrates completing first year. Photo credit: @Josiah_Ayodeji/X.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as UI student celebrates

The comment section on TikTok filled with congratulatory messages from netizens.

Many users who watched the video acknowledged his progress and offered encouragement.

@BETTY said:

"Congratulations ekabo si sophomore year."

@Motolani:congratulations bro..

I love your positive energy I saw you in school last Saturday and I saw the way you were talking so passionately about this "school" thing to the woman you borrowed your power bank. keep it up bro. I just pray you don't loose your spark cuz many of us were like this too in 100lv."

@Walintin said:

"Congratulations paid my acceptance fee today will come for D.E screening saw u in agbowo junction also thanks for giving us aura love u."

@olashubomi said:

"Congratulations joining you guys soon, direct entry, sociology."

@OYINDAMOLA said:

"Congratulations bro. I submitted my file already. Are we also resuming on the 8th too. I mean for fresher."

@Jeremy added:

"How much is the school fees?"

@ViceteeCole said:

"Una Dey come UI from PH? They no tell you say your pH levels fit go off scale?"

@that_lilibeth reacted:

"Congratulations babe. I’m also a student of UI but I’m in Queen idia hall. I’m an hairstylist so if you want to make your hair you can dm me on this app and I’ll send you my WhatsApp number. Welcome to UI."

See the post below:

UI student achieves first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who left Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in his third year earned a first-class honours degree at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Celebrating the UI graduate on X (formerly Twitter), his brother-in-law revealed that he also emerged as the second best graduating student.

Source: Legit.ng