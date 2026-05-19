A recently leaked video of Frank Edoho and his ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, trended online

In the clip, Sandra appeared visibly distressed as she confronted the renowned TV host

Frank’s attitude over the situation ignited reactions online as fans and netizens weighed in

A video recently trended online after it showed media personality Frank Edoho and his ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, in a heated argument.

Sandra was seen tensed as she hotly confronted the host of the now-rested show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, who calmly videotaped the moment.

Leaked footage shows Frank Edoho in heated exchange with ex-wife. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Frank was heard saying, “Go away.”

While the interior designer appeared like someone who was demanding some clarifications.

Legit.ng reports that the estranged couple have been trending over allegations surrounding the crash of their marriage.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that the ex-wife of Frank Edoho shared photos of couple-like outings between Frank and socialite Amaka Okeke.

This was after the Nigerian business executive Amaka Okeke broke her silence on allegations levelled against her by Sandra.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

She made the allegations while responding to separate allegations that she had an affair with singer Chike during her marriage to Mr Edoho.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

While Ms Ugboaja has yet to respond publicly, both Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke maintained their denials in separate statements made on their Instagram accounts.

Despite Amaka Okeke’s public disclaimer, Sandra shared lovey-dovey moments between the businesswoman and the former host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, triggering reactions online.

Alleged hotel transactions involving Frank Edoho surface online after ex’s revelation. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

How netizens react to Frank Edoho and ex-wife's fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fweshjenny said:

"No worry, I know this style😂 Manifest first as a devil Then bring out your phone to record her reaction, we know this script na🤣."

sylvieroms said:

"Nothing ye all will put out there, I stand with HER. Done provoking her then set camera for her reactions."

_ifybekee said:

"Akuko 😂😂keep supporting frank your client😂."

sta_seunmi said:

"Cutie, did he pay u? Remember, he did the same to his first wife. Men like this never change. U're starting to behave like VDM now ahhhh!!! Na by force???"

x_staciie said:

"Cutie the way you’re defending this frank, you sure say you no be one of him side chick????"

that_tiv_girl said:

"Una don turn the story.. she’s more angry here it shows that this man here that was doing something wrong maybe talking to a woman and she caught him. No the turn this story abeg. At this point you’re picking side.. their reaction shows that he was then kneeling something wrong."

Frank Edoho’s ex shows off TV host's several hotel transactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, had the internet buzzing after she shared pictures of alleged bank transactions between the TV host and reported call girls.

The businesswoman shared bank receipts showing how the media personality allegedly transferred several amounts to different unknown women.

The money ranged between #14,000 and #200,000.

Source: Legit.ng