Singer Teniola Apata has released a freestyle concerning the social media drama between Ijoba Lande, his wife, and Baba Tee

The music maker was on Live with Peller and some others, having a great time, when she started to singer about the messy situation

Peller also played his part by reminding her of the parts of the drama she had forgotten, triggering hilarious reactions online

Lande's marital Issue has continued to trend online, especially after he released the fresh name of another man who had slept with his wife, Darasimi.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Baba Tee confessed to sleeping with a lady called Darasimi but claimed he had no idea that she was Lande's wife.

Singer Teni releases freestyle about Babe Tee. Credit: @tenientertainer, babatee.1, @ijoba_lande1

Source: Instagram

The actor had initially stated that Lande told lies about him and poked him to provide evidence to prove he slept with his wife. After all has been said and done, Babe Tee has issued another apology to Nigerians and asked them to please beg Ijoba Lande for him.

The situation became so messy that it caught the attention of people online, including singer Teni Apata, who freestyled concerning the matter.

While she was joined on her livestream by Peller on March 12, 2025, Teni Entertainer decided to sing about Lande's predicament.

Teni Entertainer's freestyle about Baba Tee triggers hilarious reactions. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni mentioned his wife, Dara's statement about to sleeping with Babe Tee but only sitting on his laps, while Peller continued to remind her of bits and pieces of the gist.

See the video here:

You'd recall that Ijoba Lande, a Nigerian Nollywood actor and social media skit maker, whose real name is Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, left many emotional.

The actor opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel.

Some of his revelations in the viral video addressed some cheating allegations against his wife.

Fans share hilarious reactions about Teni's freestyle

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@djsilvercashy said:

"This lady should be a country artiste."

@balinga777 said:

"Golden voice ."

@tmp_offisial said:

"Baba Tee!! Tee for truth or Dara for Dare 😂."

@green_tutorsng said:

"Nigerians and turning everything to cruise."

@coutechtronics said:

"You you get any kind of website you want build carry am come . I dey build websites 😍."

@alice101alice said:

"Teni too good mehnnn. Voice top notch 😍."

@max.well5566 said:

"Since when I don sabi peller,him never make me laugh before."

@bob_wealth001 said:

"Make e no worry then go soon use truth or dare chop hin babe too 😂😂."

@viiince_kg said:

"Problem ti shele."

Mary Gold breaks silence on Lande's marital issue

In a previous report by Legit.ng, just when we thought all was over in the Lande, Baba Tee and Darasimi saga, Mary Gold showed up.

Mary Gold, the Nigerian lady who took Lande's wife Darasimi to Baba Tee's house to play the game of Truth or Dare, has surfaced online.

The content creator shared a video where she narrated her side of things, but netizens had much to say about the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng