Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to the drama between Nollywood actor Baba Tee and skit maker Ijoba Lande

Recall that Baba Tee finally admitted to sleeping with Lande’s wife, Darasimi, after being called out online by the skit maker

Portable reacted to the scandal by giving Baba Tee a stern warning about his actress wife, Ashabi Simple

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has reacted to actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, sleeping with skit maker Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi.

Social media was buzzing with excitement as Baba Tee finally admitted to sleeping with Lande’s wife after initially denying the claim. The situation drew a reaction from the Zazu Zeh crooner.

Portable calls out Baba Tee for sleeping with Ijoba Lande's wife. Photos: @ashabi.mohsimple_, @babatee.1

Source: Instagram

Portable sent a series of voice messages to Baba Tee’s DM where he condemned him for sleeping with another man’s wife. According to the music star, he had so much respect for the actor and never expected him to do such a thing.

The Zazu star then used the opportunity to speak about one of his wives, Ashabi Simple, who is an actress. Portable warned sternly against anybody sleeping with her and even rained curses on any man who would dare to try such. According to Portable, sleeping with another man’s wife causes setbacks.

On a final note, Portable concluded that Baba Tee was not to be blamed in the situation and that Lande was the one who should warn his wife.

Portable issues a warning after Baba Tee slept with Lande's wife. Photos: @babatee.1, @ijoba_lande

Source: Instagram

He said:

“Baba Tee, with the way I like you so much, you shouldn’t be sleeping with other people’s wives. You gave Lande’s wife doggy, is that how you people behave in the movie industry? I swear to God, if anybody moves close to my own wife, the person would die o, my wife that is an actress, if I see anybody doing rubbish with her, the person will die. I’m telling you because it should not be like that. Why would you sleep with that guy’s wife? And I like and respect you o. Normally, the person who sleeps with another man’s wife is not at fault but why did you sleep with another man’s wife? Don’t you know it’s a dirty thing that causes setback? You that you’re a blessed person. A man who sleeps with another man’s wife despite knowing her husband, it’s a setback for him. God won’t let you see set back bro. With the way women are many in the world, you’re now allowing that man molest you, even if though his wife is a dog. Please o I’m begging you in God’s name, you know you come to visit me a lot and we both visit each other, it won’t be good if we become enemies. Now that Truth or Dare is what you’re using to sleep with other people’s wives, please stop it, it’s not good egbon. It’s because I love you that I’m in your DM telling you. Baba Tee, no matter what it is, the man who sleeps with another’s wife is blameless, it’s the husband that should warn his wife.”

Not stopping there, Portable also posted a video where he sang about the scandalous situation between Baba Tee and Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi. See the clip below:

Reactions as Portable calls out Baba Tee

Portable’s reaction to Baba Tee sleeping with Lande’s wife, Darasimi, was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians.

Kvng__phyzah wrote:

“Na Ashabi go suffer this dragging from portable 😂.”

Teebilz2 said:

“You Dey use person sing now. If dem use you sing you go Dey vex.”

Dan_star00 wrote:

“I no say you go put mouth 😂.”

Draylee111 said:

“I know you go put mouth ode 😂.”

Opygold_ wrote:

“Osinwin eniyan ..always trying to put mouth for everything.and if na you .you no fit take am,make another man put mouth for your matter ..ode 😪”

Oluwalanagideon said:

“You soon get another problem nah 😂 I go call jidex for you no worry.”

Lhemmy_jnr said:

“Dem never put ur mouth 😂 industry parrot.”

Thyhatho_ wrote:

“Must you talk ???😂😂😂Olorin pajawiri 😂😂.”

Bio_joo07 said:

“You sha won go prison by force 😂😂.”

Baba Tee apologises to Ijoba Lande

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Baba Tee apologised to his colleague, Ijoba Lande, on social media.

According to Baba Tee, he never knew that the woman in question, Darasimi, was married to Lande. The actor expressed deep regret for his actions and added that women should be feared.

Baba Tee’s public apology to Ijoba Lande made the rounds on social media and triggered a series of comments from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng