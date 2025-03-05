Top Nigerian singer Asake has taken to social media to show love to his mother on her birthday

The Grammy-nominated musician warmed the hearts of netizens with his emotional message to his mother to celebrate her

Asake’s birthday message got several netizens joining the music star to celebrate her milestone age

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake has taken to social media to celebrate his mother, Asake’s birthday.

The music star who adopted his mother’s name as his stage name took to his official social media pages to share the news of his mum’s birthday celebration.

Fans react as Asake celebrates mother's birthday. Photos: @asakemusic / IG, @olamilekan27058 / X

Source: Instagram

Asake’s mum turned a new age on March 5, 2025, and the former YBNL signee dedicated some posts to celebrating her.

On his Instagram stories, Asake posted a throwback photo of his mother and he accompanied it with a heartfelt message about his love for her.

See a screenshot of what he posted below:

Asake shares mother's throwback photo on her birthday. Photo: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

On his official X page, Asake posted the touching message to his mum for his numerous fans to see. He wrote:

“Happy birthday to the most amazing mom. Your love and support mean the world to me. I'm so grateful for you every day. I love you more than anything.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Asake celebrates mum’s birthday

The news of Asake’s mother’s birthday soon spread on social media and many netizens joined the music star to celebrate the occasion:

Sureboy thanked Asake’s mother for giving birth to the singer:

Still Pretty prayed for God to bless Asake’s mother for giving the world a talent like him:

David called the celebrant the mother of a legend:

Smoke called the singer’s mum everybody’s mum:

Honour went all out with his birthday message:

Star Boy Money said Asake's mum gave birth to a talented and generous son among other things:

Vini prayed for Asake’s mum to see the fruits of her labour and for God to be with her before stylishly begging the singer for some money:

Olanrewaju Lookman commented on the resemblance between Asake and his mum:

Wisdomboi posted a photo of Asake with his mum:

Source: Legit.ng