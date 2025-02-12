Asake has officially parted ways with Olamide's YBNL music label as he released his first song Why Love under his new label imprint

Recall that there have been rumours of Asake's exit from Olamide's YBNL for months after he unfollowed everyone including Olamide on Instagram

Asake's move to be an independent artiste after spending two years with Olamide has stirred reactions from music fans

Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade better known as Ololade Mi Asake or Mr Money has officially left Olamide's Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) after two years.

Asake recently dropped his first song Why Love as an independent artiste under his imprint label Giran Republic.

A look at the new music video showed Asake's imprint name as Giran Republic which used to be YBNL. However, the singer remains a part of Empire Music, an international distributor which also collaborates with Olamide's label.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in August 2024 had stirred rumours about his exit from YBNL after launding Giran Republic as a brand.

Asake's new song under Giran Republic put ends end to his two-year era under YBNL.

During his stay at Olamide's label, Asake, emerged as the most popular YBNL star on the international scene, witnessing tremendous growth in his career after Olamide signed him in 2022.

Asake while with YBNL dropped hit songs Omo Ope, Sungba, Joha, Terminator, 2:30 and Yoga. He also shut down the prestigious O2 Arena twice.

In related news, Asake had also debunked any form of disagreement between him and his former boss as he hailed Olamide in one of his songs.

Reactions as Asake leaves YBNL

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from music fans with some netizens sharing why the singer shouldn't have left YBNL. Read the comments below:

MaqOlaoluwa1 said:

"Lol what’s going on with Fireboy ? I understand it’s a different deal but shey my guy wan grow gray hair for YBNL."

AfrokonnectNG reacted:

"Now we’ll see if he’s another Lil Kesh or a Gold."

Tade271O commented:

"E go hard him before he go bounce back ooo."

klauze2 said:

"I hope he is save out there I think it's too early for him to run his labels on his own he should have at least still be with Empire or Dominical they can push him forward for some years."

@michealjoshh_ reacted:

"why are y’all acting like you don’t understand what a contract is? his contract has already expired, and he left, so what exactly is he being ungrateful about? just because fireboy chose to renew his contract doesn't mean asake should feel obligated to do the same. it’s simple!

DanieliDarwin said

"After all the advice and examples way i give this boy he still did wetin dey e mind Wish HIM luck then."

Asake gives fan his shirt

Legit.ng also reported that the singer while performing at a show was seen vibing with a female fan.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

