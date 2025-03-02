Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Maire are filled with gratitude as they celebrate one year as husband and wife

The Kingdom singer shared memorable moments from their white wedding ceremony held on March 3, 2024

Speaking about their bond and togetherness, Moses left many gushing with the manner he described it

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Maire are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The lyrical evangelist wrote a heartfelt message to his wife, marking the occasion with gratitude.

He thanks God for being with them throughout their marriage, acknowledging the divine support they've received.

Moses also expressed deep appreciation for God's faithfulness and noted the strength and blessings in their marital bond.

He wrote:

“Happy one year anniversary to us @marieblissofficial. Lord we are grateful for being with us every step of the way. Thank you, Lord, for your faithfulness🙏🏽 THIS LOVING IS FOR LIFE.

Marie took to her Instagram page to share fun videos of her and her husband.

The lawyer wrote:

"Happy anniversary to us, thank you Jesus 1 year on and we couldn’t be more grateful to the lord for his faithfulness and grace ❤️ @mosesbliss forever to go with you x #foreverbliss #mmbliss24"

See his post below:

See Marie's post here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie, are now joyful parents, as the singer announced the arrival of their baby in a lovely video.

In a new post, he said it was the doing of the lord. He also disclosed that they were in awe of God's mercy over their family.

The music star asked his fans to join him and thank God. He also shared the gender of his baby and the pregnancy shoot done by himself and his wife months before welcoming their baby.

First to react to the post was Moses Bliss' colleague, Nathaniel Bassey. He confirmed the good news and even shared the gender of the baby. According to him, he was applying to be the teacher of the boy that Moses Bliss and his wife just welcomed.

Fans celebrated with Moses Bliss and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realwarripikin said:

"Awwwwwwwww One year already. Happy wedding Anniversary my people."

mabel_n_adu wrote:

"You two are a match made in heaven! Congratulations on your anniversary. May the fear of God and your love be the foundation on which you build your life together. This loving is for life in Jesus' Name. Amen."

prospaochimana said:

Congratulations to you fam. We pray for fresh new."

mariamlutala said:

"This marriage is a testimony of God's divine connection. May His glory continue to shine over you and may your family be filled with God's blessings in Jesus' name!"

franniegospel wrote:

"I've never seen a more beautiful black Queen!!! Happy anniversary beautiful people. Moses has won this life already!"

joepraize_de_emperor said:

"Wow. Just like yesterday… congratulations my dear people ❤️❤️❤️ … The lord keep you guys strong in LOVE."

deejonesofficial wrote:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people! The Lord will perfect all that concerns you in Jesus name!"

savour_brunos said:

"Happy anniversary sir/ma congratulations 👏🎉 to you both I pray for many more fruitful years of blissful marriage 🙌 amen."

