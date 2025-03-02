Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made her fans and followers proud as she was recognised recently for her hard work and creativity

The mum of two shares videos on her social media of when she was honoured on stage at the just-concluded Sun Awards

Her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, came online to react to the good news amid rumours around their marriage, igniting hot takes from netizens

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels was recognised recently during the just-concluded Sun Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Videos from the star-studded occasion revealed that the young star was decorated with the Nollywood Personality of the Year award.

Regina shared the footage showing a representative receiving the golden plaque and certificate she was presented with.

The mum of two expressed gratitude for the great honour. She explained that she was not able to attend the award ceremony in person because of unexpected events that prevented them from being there.

She thanked the organisers for their work in hosting the event and expressed appreciation to her loyal fans who have supported them throughout their journey.

“Thank you THE SUN award for this huge recognition. Unfortunately i couldn’t make it in person due to some unforeseen circumstances, but award well received and appreciated. Thanks again to the organizers of this award and to my ever supportive fans.”

Ned Nwoko reacts to Regina Daniels' award

Ned Nwoko turned to social media to congratulate his wife, Regina Daniels, on her award despite rumours around their marriage.

Recall that Regina and Ned have made headlines, fuelling speculation after she unexpectedly removed her hubby's surname, 'Nwoko', from her bio and deleted photos of both of them from her page.

This came after talks that Ned was responsible for the actress’ colleague Chika Ike’s pregnancy and had plans to marry her.

Ned, in a bold move on his official TikTok page, openly celebrated Regina's win.

He shared a video from the ceremony and expressed his love and admiration for his wife.

He wrote:

“Regina Daniels wins Nollywood Personality of the year! So proud of you, my love”

See Regina’s post below:

See Ned Nwoko’s post here:

Regina Daniels’ award spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

emmacitycm wrote:

"Before Ned there was Regina already, Nar you blow that man Wey make us know him We Dey with you."

lynuzuko wrote:

"Is Nwoko still part of your name?"

cindy.berry__ said:

"80% of what you acquired from that man is what you could've achieve Ur self with zero competition, firm, beauty and intelligent and you still settle for unhealthy dream."

nana_a_kadi reacted:

"Congratulations the heart of Ned we’re always proud of you baby."

nana_a_kadi said:

naledisenne wrote:

Ned Nwokos favourite wife... congratulations dear."

official_sergiusmontes said:

"But nah still your husband name dey the award 🥇, so why then did you remove it from your page?"

Regina Daniels announces new goal

In a previous report, Regina Daniels got the internet buzzing following her grand return on Instagram.

Recall that the mother of two earlier deactivated her Instagram account amid rumours that her billionaire husband was responsible for her colleague Chika Ike’s pregnancy.

In a recent development, the young star revealed to her fans and followers her heart's end goal, triggering reactions online.

