Nigerian singer Portable has dragged YBNL boss, Olamide, for the umpteenth time on social media

After the 2025 Grammy awards which Asake lost out on, Portable used the opportunity to blast Olamide while making some messy claims

Portable also accused Asake of copying his style before also lambasting Davido, this got netizens talking

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has shifted from blasting Ahmed Ololade aka Asake after his loss at the 67th Grammy Awards, to slamming YBNL record label boss, Olamide Adedeji.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Portable claimed he was sent back to Sango with the hopes of disgracing him but he went from there to London and other parts of the world. The Zazu crooner also accused Olamide of collecting his promoter, Kogbagidi.

Portable went ahead to taunt Olamide for prioritising Asake instead of him in his record label. The Zazu crooner said that if the YBNL boss had given him a record deal, he would have signed it.

He went on to claim that the person Olamide helped, Asake, ended up being ungrateful and dumped his label after becoming a big name. Portable said that Olamide stopped producer P Prime from producing his music, and accused him of collecting his dancer T Dollar and his promoter, Kogbagidi.

In his words:

“See the person you helped, he dumped you. You took him there and he dropped you without saying thank you. Olamide Badoo, if you had told me to sign a deal with you, I would have signed it. You took my producer, P Prime, you stopped him from producing my music, you collected my promoter Kogbagidi, you also collected my dancer, someone I trained, T Dollar, they used him to promote their own album. You’re doing too much Mr Man. The person you even helped eventually wasn’t grateful to you and I was grateful, you only gave me a verse and I appreciated it. As una carry Ololade reach there, make una carry Oriade pass there.”

Also in the post, Portable claimed that he was the one who started wearing big shoes and clothes but Asake started copying his style by wearing even bigger clothes and shoes.

As the Zazu crooner accused people in the industry of being copycats, he claimed that Davido started promoting crypto because of him, thereby taking food from his mouth despite the 30BG boss already being a rich kid.

See Portable’s post below:

Reactions as Portable blasts Olamide, Asake

The videos of Portable slamming Olamide and Asake as well as Davido raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them accused the Zazu crooner of being a jealous person.

Read some of their comments:

Hamzatholami said:

“You no get level bro you dey compare yourself with Asake ode.”

Investorklatmous said:

“Na now you just Dey talk your mind😂.”

Djswag011 said:

“@portablebaeby come here lemme ask you just a little question… Shey asake offend you ni or what because I no use understand you again.”

O_layemi said:

“So na Asake and Davido be your problem for industry like this 😂😂😂.”

Skzion21 wrote:

“Small small true dey for d matter sha … why davido go dey ambassador for jplug like why ? Cos of how much?”

Adeshsam2009 said:

“You are an ingrate, were you not the one that sent off Kogbagidi? we all saw it online when you claimed; he is reaping you! Have you forgotten?”

Miracle_no_go_leave_us said:

“Na jealousy go kill u.”

Lafreshgram said:

“This guy jealousy has to be studied 😂.”

G.l.e_lipscare said:

“Jealousy kill you with ur mouth seh na man be this abi aboki.”

Sophiat775 said:

“Afro jealousy😂.”

Reactions trail Davido's loss at the Grammy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted to Davido's loss at the Grammy Award.

The singer had been nominated for four categories but won none at the 67th Grammy.

A few fans created memes using Davido's pictures, while a some other people compared him to politicians who have lost elections.

