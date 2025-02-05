Nigerian singer Asake has shown love to his rumoured former record label boss, Olamide Baddoo, to the surprise of fans

Just a day after Portable blasted Olamide online, Asake released a new track called Military and he praised the YBNL boss

Asake’s message to Olamide in the song went viral and it got several netizens comparing him to Portable

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake has praised YBNL boss, Olamide, in his newly released track, Military.

Recall that Olamide was making headlines after singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable, dragged him heavily on social media, accusing him of using Asake to tackle him in the industry.

Only hours after Portable’s diss video went viral, Asake dropped a new song where he gave his rumoured ex-record label boss, Olamide, his flowers.

Nigerians react as Asake praises Olamide in new music after Portable slammed YBNL boss. Photos: @asakemusic, @olamide

In the audio snippet from the song going viral online, Asake started out the track by giving Olamide a shout-out before going ahead to sing.

Listen to the snippet below:

Reactions as Asake praises Olamide in new song

The audio snippet of Asake’s song where he praised Olamide, drew the attention of several Nigerians. Many of them compared the Grammy-nominated musician to Portable, whose career was also positively impacted by Olamide.

Read what some of them had to say:

Randyshotit__ said:

“Elizabeth Joyce no go like this one o😂.”

Ontario_cliche said:

“Oga no mention Olamide again jare!! We don see who you be!!”

Iam_moonlite said:

“Asake dey appreciate unlike some people wey just like noise but knows nothing 😂, if I talk now some people go say I dey talk to portable 😒.”

Jenniferjfernandez said:

“One funny thing about portable be say him just dy do this thing to create awareness, if that werey see Asake now, nobody go loyal reach am 😂😂 ....... Oje laye gba....use your head b4 dem use you 🙌.”

Emma_para01 wrote:

“Straight bomb 💣 🔥🔥 don meet portable for head 😂.”

Op_eyemi3451 wrote:

“Portable is coming for you 😄 with this your diss track.”

Jennie_ari_ wrote:

“Portable no fit arrange this kind stuff.”

Dami8606 said:

“Portable go dey one corner dey regret him life 😂.”

Horlahwale01 said:

“Portable dey come now,,e be like say him never wake up this ooo😂😂.”

Biggdann_x said:

“Portable in trouble 😂.”

Portable exposes 2023 chat with Olamide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable continued to bare his mind about YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji aka Baddoo, on social media.

Shortly after Portable dragged Olamide, the Zazu star took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the 2023 chat he had with the YBNL boss.

In the chat, Portable had expressed his dissatisfaction with Olamide for making him famous and then abandoning him. According to the Tony Montana crooner, Baddoo brought him into the industry but no longer supports him.

