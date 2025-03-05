Actor Tony Umez has also joined Christians across the world to observe Ash Wednesday, kick starting the 40 days of Lent fasting

The Nollywood actor who shared pictures also showed the ash sign on his forehead, depicting that he attended a mass service

Tony Umez also prayed for God's mercy and guidance for himself and his fans for the journey ahead

Nollywood actor Tony Umez has sent a message to his fans who are Christians aas the 40th Lent begins today, March 5, 2025, with the observance of Ash Wednesday by Christians worldwide.

Like many Christians in and outside Nigeria, Tony attended his church service to receive ashe on his foreheads in the shape of a cross as a solemn reminder of human mortality and the need for repentance.

According to reports, the ashes are made from the burnt palms of the previous year’s Palm Sunday.

Ash Wednesday also symbolises the commences of the 40-day season of prayer, fasting and giving in preparation to honour the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

Tony Umez sends message to his fans

The actor who shared pictures of him in his car also prayed for his fans, asking for God's mercy on their behalf..

"TODAY IS ASH WEDNESDAY: The Lenten Journey Has Begun May God's Mercy Be Upon Us And Guide Us Through This Journey We Pray Through Christ Jesus, Amen," he wrote on in the comment section.

Reactions as Tony Umez attends Mass

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the actor's prayer for fans. Read the comments below:

gbaralesuzor01 said:

"Yes oooo. I am going for evening Mass."

iamchokky wrote:

“Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”

ikoruoyibosiya said:

"durling observing ash Wednesday."

