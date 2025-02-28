Nigerian international act Burna Boy’s reported Lamborghini case with Sophia Egbueje has been taken from a new angle

Social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM) opened up on the guilt he felt for attacking Sophia over her demands

The TikToker, in a new video, shared plans to fight for the young women and listed out evidence needed to be provided, which left many in fits of laughter online

Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has sought an alternative in settling the alleged case between Afrobeat star Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje.

The critic who earlier slammed Sophia for demanding a Lamborghini from the singer in exchange for bedroom pleasure has made a U-turn.

Legit.ng reported that VDM asked Sophia how she knew the worth of her private part. He also asked her how she rated that it was worthy to be exchanged with a wheelbarrow, Keke, and other brands of cars.

However, in a new update, the TikToker shared a message from someone claiming that Sophia was defrauded and needed justice.

He came forward to say that he felt bad about his earlier remarks. Verydarkman humorously emphasised that the Instagram influencer needs justice and listed out the evidence he needs Sophia to provide.

Among his demands, VDM asked Sophia to provide a voice note of Burna Boy stating his promise, chats, and phone call logs.

He questioned if they had the “meet and greet” in the hotel or his house. VDM went on to ask about the style Burna Boy used on Sophia, the number of rounds they had in the bedroom, among other things.

The controversial act rounded up by making a jest of the situation, triggering hilarious takes online.

Watch his video below:

VDM’s decision on Burna Boy and Sophia trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mclastborn_cfr wrote:

"I promise one babe my papa land as we speak now she Dey drag the land with my dad."

official_barbiecue said:

"But the girl no wise oooo. Person say he go buy you car. U never see the car with your eyes, dem never tell you say the car Dey your compound ooo u don already open T0T0."

ottarria said:

"Some go chop scope. Some go chop money."

boydripxx wrote:

"Person wey sing song talk say “once in a year make you try nack one person girlfriend,try find one Mk u use am debe! Na joke to you?."

investor_cozmas said:

"A contract based on an illegal or immoral act such as exchanging sex for a car is not legally enforceable."

tenovertenautos wrote:

"At least Nedu go rest small 😂😂😂.. make e even drink water. Na half time we dey now.:

Sarah Martins addresses women on Burna Boy and Sophia's alleged case

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue might not be ending soon as celebrities added to the online commotion.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationships.

The movie star went on to advise her gender using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise.

