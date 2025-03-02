Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy’s alleged scandal with influencer Sophia Egbueje has taken a new twist as Speed Darlington weighs in

Recall that the socialite accused the International star of exploiting her in the bedroom after promising to buy a Lamborghini

The controversial rapper in a recent video claimed that Burna and Sophia staged the Lambo case to clear the gay allegations he made about him and US star Diddy

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington, whose real name is Darlington Okoye, has called out singer Burna Boy over his alleged scandal with Sophia Egbueje.

Recall that social media went abuzz last week after a leaked recording of Sophia went viral.

Speed Darlington taunts Burna Boy over alleged Lambo case with Sophia Eggbueje. Credit: @burnaboygram, @speeddarlintv, @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

In the tape, she recounted how Burna Boy slept with her and failed to deliver on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini.

Speed Darlington, who has been taunting the musician’s relationship with American rapper Didddy in a recent video, has argued that Burna Boy was doing everything humanly possible to kill the narrative that he his gay.

Psssy Niggaa, you’re killing yourself running around trying to prove to us that you’re not gay…”

The controversial act claimed that the Grammy winner planned the Lamborghini scandal with Sophia.

Sophia Egbueje poses with her new Lamborghini. Credit: @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

According to Speed, Burna settled the young woman to act her part as a courtesan.

He, however, mentioned that Diddy’s party guest has finally been revealed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's video

See how they reacted below:

madambinz wrote:

"Him go think say him dey chase clout until dem go go street on you na dat time you go close mouth."

unclebilly__ said:

"When bad spirit starts following you , even if you like run go stay with pastor e hon still follow you … I pity this guy."

chudyben wrote:

"It's getting too much coming from this guy...no wonder the lawyer dumped him...m.u.m.u...."

thisdailyman1984 said:

"Funny thing is that we all know that Burna too like woman pass anything in this life, from club to club Burna always ve a BENZ van that carries women around to where ever he is clubbing this is not a new anymore so tell this Akpi to this cho cho cho cos this time hmmmm e nor go funny at all oooo."

seunaj said:

"I am not saying that he is right or wrong but I see the logic in what he's saying. Just that I nogo follow do justice for Apki when matter red o."

talesbyblessing wrote:

|😂😂Someone finally said it!! I talked about this one day and people were b@rking at me. Till you get the vision of what akpi said then you can understand the industry. Peace."

fay_cutx said:

"Assignment to big brother abeg add burna and akpi to the house list allegedly."

Sarah Martins addresses women on Burna Boy and Sophia's alleged case

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue might not be ending soon as celebrities added to the online commotion.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationships.

The movie star went on to advise her gender using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng