Nigerian preacher, Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife, Eno, recently turned the new age of 42 and he took to social media to celebrate her

On his Instagram page, the NSPPD convener posted lovely photos of his wife and accompanied them with a love letter

Several social media users gushed over the sweet way Pastor Jerry Eze praised his wife with his words

Nigerian preacher, Pastor Jerry Eze, has celebrated his wife, Eno, on her 42nd birthday to the joy of fans.

The NSPPD convener’s wife turned the new age on February 22, 2025, and the preacher took to his social media pages to announce it.

On his official Instagram page, Pastor Jerry Eze posted a series of beautiful photos of his wife, Eno, and he accompanied it with a lengthy love letter explaining when they met, her role in his life and the many responsibilities she juggles while being by his side.

According to Jerry Eze, Eno was a young lady of 17 when he met her and she has now blossomed into a virtuous woman. He also called her a shy girl who has grown to be a pillar of confidence and boldness.

Jerry Eze expressed surprise at her age of 42, noting that she is a baby girl for life. The preacher wrote in part:

“To the little girl I met at 17 who has blossomed to a Virtuous Woman...To the Young Christian I knew who has grown to become a Fireful Vessel in the hands of God...To the shy girl I met who has grown to be a Pillar of Confidence and Boldness. 42 ke ? You are babygirl for life ❤️❤️❤️

How you manage the home , the kids , Me , Pastor effectively and still take on your role as the Chairman of Abia State Civil Service Commission leading landmark reforms is such a beauty to behold. WHO WOULD NOT LOVE A WOMAN LIKE YOU ???”

Jerry Eze went on to thank his wife, Eno, aka his Calabar princess, for keeping their home and proving that there’s no room for stagnation in her life among other things.

See the NSPPD convener’s post below:

Reactions as Jerry Eze celebrates wife’s 42nd birthday

Jerry Eze’s sweet message to his wife on her 42nd birthday warmed the hearts of several netizens after the post went viral:

Sugarpeacee said:

“A good man will always make a woman to blossom, he met her at 17, see how his support molded her with the help of God to become an icon we all admire today, meanwhile some other people na ……….. make I no even talk, happy birthday mama.”

Assonianatty said:

“❤️❤️❤️i love love😍.”

Dafehanny said:

“Words on Mable 👏🔥❤️more GRACE and MERCYS.”

Laviv_designs wrote:

“Awwww happy birthday Nwunye Pastor Jerry Eze 😍.”

Masika_parish wrote:

“How old was he when he met her at 17? Anyway happy birthday to her.”

Mayyuledochie wrote:

“Birthday blessings upon you! 🙏❤️.”

Luchyfoods wrote:

“El-Roi has seen you Maama Eno . I join the angels and the world to say God bless you always.May you continually be dead to the applause of men until you hear Abba Say Welldone …Happiest Birthday Mama Eno ❤️ I love you ,God bless you Maama Eno ❤️.”

Uzoosimkpa said:

“😍 Heart warming and beautiful adulation of one of the most beautiful women to ever walk the earth and do ministry. Happy birthday Pastor Eno, and thank you for all the woman that you are. You are loved. 🔥🙌🏾❤️.”

Chinwendu_unachukwu said:

“Happy Birthday our first lady ❤️🔥 may the oil on your head never run dry ❤️God bless you mama..”

Harobed_interiors said:

“Chai see love oo😍😍😍 happy birthday momma😍.”

Pastor Jerry Eze's YouTube earnings hits N7 billion

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Founder of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, an online digital prayer meeting, has earned more than N7 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

Eze is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria because of his prayer meetings, which he streams live mainly from the platform.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N7 million, and has earned NGN 7 billion in total from the platform.

