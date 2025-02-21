Nigerian gospel singer had the attention of many after a surprise he received on his birthday celebration

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Daddy Wey Dey Pamper hitmaker marked 30 years on Thursday, February 20

A new video from the musician’s special day showed when a troupe of trumpet men stormed his house with a musical blare, stirring reactions online

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss had an unforgettable celebration for his 30th birthday on Thursday, February 20.

The renowned gospel singer shared the joyous moment with his fans on social media, posting stunning photos of himself looking sharp and stylish in honour of the milestone.

In his post, Bliss expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life, reflecting on how his journey has been surrounded by mercy. To mark the occasion, he also released a new song.

A heartwarming video surfaced online, showing a group of trumpet players surprising Bliss at his home, creating a lively atmosphere to celebrate his special day. The Doing of the Lord hitmaker walked in to see the festivities in full swing. Visibly moved the singer was short of words as his emotions filled his eyes.

See the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Moses Bliss' wife Marie also joined in the celebration as she described herself as an assistant birthday celebrant while sharing his new song on her Instastory.

The gospel singer will be hosting a praise night in Abuja on Sunday, February 23, to celebrate his birthday.

The likes of Lawrence Oyor's brother Goodwill, Frank Edwards are among the gospel singers scheduled to perform at the praise night.

"This Sunday is The Praise Night Abuja🕺🏽 come and join me to offer a sacrifice of praise. We are blessed to have anointed Ministers to join me," he said in a caption.

Moses Bliss’ birthday surprise trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Micro_Jewel25 wrote:

"The way I watched this with a peaceful smile. Once you embrace God, nothing bothers you anymore

"Happy married life once again Moses. God has already blessed your home!"

@PeteObiefuna said:

"Life is just unfair he is just 30 with all these material things while some of us wey don clock 32 nothing to our name. God u de so nawow."

@musty_harun wrote:

"Surprise be like yo yo am kidding."

@DavidLinus18 said:

"Wetin be this."

@nuggetman1_ said:

"I no go talk wetin dey my mind."

@fobecyril wrote:

:Bros get paranran pro max."

Moses Bliss speaks on Ebuka Songs' contract

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer dismissed rumours that he held grudges against his former signee.

Moses said Ebuka Songs ended what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months. The singer added that despite Ebuka's unexpected exit, he harboured no ill feelings towards him.

The singer said he prayed about Ebuka Songs' request to pursue a solo career and subsequently gave his blessing for him to follow his path. According to Moses Bliss, he harbours no ill feelings towards Ebuka Songs despite his sudden exit.

