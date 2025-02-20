Gospel singer Moses Bliss recently shared adorable pictures to celebrate a major milestone in his life

Moses Bliss also received a message from his wife Marie Bliss who celebrated him on her Instagram page

The gospel singer is also set to host a praise night in Abuja to celebrate his new age as fans and colleagues rejoice with him

It is a moment of celebration for popular gospel singer Moses Bliss as he turned 30 on Thursday, February 20.

Bliss who was among the popular celebrity who attended Deacon Famous' wedding in Ghana, shared adorable pictures of him looking stylish to celebrate his new age.

Moses Bliss expresses gratitude to God as he clocks 30. Credit: mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer also appreciated his make as he stated that his life had been surrounded by mercy. He also dropped a song to mark the new milestone.

Sharing pictures and clips from his photoshoot, Moses Bliss wrote in a caption,

"This is 30! Happy birthday to me. My Lord and King I’m in awe of your wonders in my life😭 I give you thanks Father. This new song is the summary of my life: When I look at my life, when I think of how I got here, I’ve come to one conclusion; THIS IS THE MERCY OF THE LORD” This sound “By Your Mercy”."

Slide the post below to see pictures Moses Bliss shared below:

Moses Bliss' wife Marie also joined in the celebration as she described herself as an assistant birthday celebrant while sharing his new song on her Instastory.

Below is a screenshot of Marie Bliss' post:

Screenshot of Moses Bliss' wife Marie's message to singer. Credit: mariebliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss to throw praise night

The gospel singer will also be hosting a praise night in Abuja on Sunday, February 23 to celebrate his birthday.

The likes of Lawrence Oyor's brother Goodwill, Frank Edwards are among the gospel singers scheduled to perform at the praise night.

"This Sunday is The Praise Night Abuja🕺🏽 come and join me to offer a sacrifice of praise. We are blessed to have anointed Ministers to join me," he said in a caption.

See Moses Bliss post below:

Celebs, fans celebrate Moses Bliss

Legit.ng compiled some of the birthday messages, read them below:

ekene_umenwa reacted:

"Happy birthday bro live and prosper more amen."

marieblissofficial wrote:

"3 decades of grace 30 never looked this gooooooddd happy birthday my sunshine, you are an exceptional human being, a visionary and a shining light. I Join the rest of the world to celebrate you #globaldayofbliss."

kimberlychucks said:

"Happy Birthday Sir, God is so Good. Thank you for your impact in our lives and for yielding to God. We are so blessed to have you in this generation."

realedwinalex commented:

"Birthday blessings dearest..30 yet look 19, it's God's goodness indeed... blessings nwannem."

floraebechidi wrote:

"Happy birthday minister @mosesbliss May God continue to bless and increase you on every side.

harmonysconcept_events_ reacted:

"Happy birthday Sir The Lord bless and keep you and keep making His face shine upon you and be gracious to you."

