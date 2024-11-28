Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze has caused an uproar online after he shared what he did to a woman who once assaulted his late mum

According to him, the woman used to live in their compound and beat up his mum while he was very young

Surprisingly, she walked up to him recently, and he revealed what how he reacted via a lengthy post

Pastor Jerry Eze, a popular Nigerian cleric, sparked an online debate with a lengthy tweet shared on his official Twitter page.

Jerry Eze's post was about what he did to a woman who assaulted his late mother while he was very young.

What Jerry Eze did to the woman

As per his post, they all used to live in the same compound, and one day, he beat up his late mum so badly. They met recently, and she asked for his help and forgiveness. The man of God affirmed that it hurt, but he forgave her.

Similarly, he advised Nigerians to pray to forgive and forget.

Jerry Eze wrote:

"So Yesterday, I met a woman who beat up my late mum terribly. Anyone who knows me would know how much I adore my Mum. I was young and she was a young woman at the time and we lived in the same compound . She threw my mum on the floor and hit her so hard. That memory traumatized me for so long.

He continued;

"She showed up to see me yesterday to seek for help and ask for prayers and mentioned how NSPPD had changed her life . It’s amazing how I extended help to her and she broke down in tears. She remembered what happened , I remembered too, most importantly , I HAD FORGIVEN. FORGIVENESS IS SO LIBERATING. I know it hurts, PLEASE FORGIVE !!!"

How Nigerians reacted to Jerry Eze's post

Read some reactions below:

@AndinoAsuquo:

"Amen 🙏 I just shed tears as though I was in your shoes. I don’t know if there’s anyone I need to forgive now, if there’s, I forgive you again and again. My spirit forgives you."

@call_meh_berry:

"Forgiveness is hard. Just ask the Holy Spirit to help you 🤍."

@jernald_couture_:

"I can forgive anything but not the ex that left me for the photographer that took our pre-wedding shoot."

@megxquisite_collections:

"K... She go sha collect her own upper cut, then I forgive, we listen, we don't judge."

@OgbEthelNnamdi:

"This is the part of forgiveness that is very difficult."

@jigyovercame:

"You've forgiven. Good to know that you have acknowledged that you didn't forget. Some people say "forgive and forget" which may not be practical."

@aneetarh1:

"Forgiveness can feel like one of the hardest things to do, especially when the person hurts you deeply, but the freedom it brings is wonderful."

@quincy_focus:

"Omo e go hard me to forgive anybody wey beat my mom oo to be honest 😢."

@iamjustified__:

"The write-up is giving God save you say I don become pastor."

@ckgramm:

"If you hurt my mom I no dey forgive and forget. I dey pay evil with evil."

