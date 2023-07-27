Pastor Jerry Eze is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria

His lifetime earnings on YouTube have hit over N2 billion, with an average daily earning of N5 million

Eze creates thousands of daily, weekly, and monthly videos on his YouTube channel, earning him the name, the digital preacher

Founder of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, an online digital prayer meeting, has earned more than N2 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

Eze is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria through his prayer meetings which he streams live mainly from the platform.

Founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze Credit: National Archives

Single day Highest earning hits N21 million

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N5 million, and as of Thursday, July 27, 2023, he has earned NGN 2,114,326,064 billion in total from YouTube.

Eze's highest earnings were on Sunday, July 16, 2023, when he witnessed a surge in traffic, extraordinarily over N21 million in revenues in one day.

Data from his YouTube channel shows that Eze has amassed a whopping 1.5 million subscribers.

He is a household name among digital-savvy and prayer-seeking Nigerians and others in and outside the country. He earns millions of naira daily from views, chats, and comments on videos on his YouTube channel.

Eze streams close to 2,000 videos weekly

Eze has earned close to 30 million views on his channel in the last seven days, averaging 71,500 views daily and 274 million views and counting.

He has made about 1,677 live streams on his channel, which gets his subscribers hooked, and he sometimes conducts overnight services.

Eze, a graduate of International Relations from Abia State University, is well-known among Christians in Nigeria who follow his prayer channel keenly.

However, they probably do not know he is a multi-millionaire courtesy of their views on his channel. Pastor Eze creates an average of 1,500 videos weekly which is the honeypot for his subscribers.

One video earns him over N2 million views

One of his videos has been viewed over 200,000 times, had 6,000 reactions, and grossed nearly N2 million in revenue.

The father of two is from Bende in Abia State. He holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Abia State University and a postgraduate certificate in Business Administration from Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT).

He was a communications specialist on a World Bank project on HIV/AIDS and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Eze is smiling at the bank with millions in his kitty for people saying yes to his prayers.

