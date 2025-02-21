Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade has finally become an American citizen to the joy of his numerous fans

The movie star announced the good news on social media and gave God the credit for making it possible

Gbenro Ajibade’s announcement was met with mixed feelings from netizens with some of them crediting his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro

Nigerian actor Gbenro Ajibade has become an American citizen and he shared the great news on social media.

On February 20, 2025, the former Tinsel actor took to his official Instagram to announce his new identity after living in the US for many years.

Gbenro, who is the ex-husband of actress Osas Ighodaro, posted photos of himself at the US Department of Homeland Security after sorting his citizenship and immigration status.

Nigerians react as Gbenro Ajibade becomes US citizen amid Trump's strict immigration policies. Photos: @gbenroajibade

In one of the photos, the Nollywood star held a flyer with the words “Congratulations on becoming a US citizen” written on it. He also held on proudly to an American flag.

In the caption of the photos, Gbenro gave God the credit for making his new American status possible. He wrote:

“God did it.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Gbenro Ajibade becomes US citizen

News of Gbenro Ajibade’s new American citizenship was met with a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians. While many of them celebrated with him and noted that it was a big feat now that Donald Trump is now president, others said the news should have been kept private and that his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro, was to thank for his new status:

Nigerian actor Gbenro Ajibade celebrates becoming American citizen. Photo: @gbenroajibade

Gud_example23 said:

“Can an American citizen celebrate of becoming Nigeria citizen, may the creator of earth come tru for Nigeria, just asking respectfully???”

Aradojo said:

“congratullations to you, even in the midst of all this chaos.👏”

Djtipex said:

“Big congratulations Mr Allen Avenue for this Trump regime.”

Faizehi wrote:

“Osas did it should be part of that post.”

Limzys_delight said:

“She’s also a US citizen…aura for aura 😂.”

Evelynakpabio said:

“The goal of every Nigerian man . And they will do anything to achieve this including messing up their families 😢.”

Samkatra said:

“This guy legit used her for papers 🤣.”

Precymal wrote:

“Osas contributed to this, so please allow her name to be mentioned joor. 👏. You can say whatever you like.”

Meet_lucky_charm said:

“Let’s build this country so this isn’t something we celebrate or call an achievement , it’s starting to be embarrassing I swear.”

Bholaromobaba said:

“E reach to show off o cos some dey go back to their country with chains on their legs and cuffs on their hands.”

_cherii_coco wrote:

“This is a big achievement oooo👏 Congratulations bro.... E no easy.”

Dsunego1 wrote:

“It’s a personal thing. You don’t have to announce it. Congratulations.”

