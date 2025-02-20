Nigerian singer Portable has pled not guilty after he was arraigned in court over the assault charges levelled against him

The Zazu Zeh crooner was granted bail of N2 million with his court case adjourned to March 5, 2025

Nigerians reacted to the new development on social media with some of them hoping for the singer to change his ways

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has been granted bail of N2 million after he was arraigned in court.

Recall that the Zazu Zeh crooner finally turned himself in on February 19, 2025, after he was declared wanted on February 17, by the Ogun state government for allegedly attacking some town planning officers in the state.

After appearing before the Isabo magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun state, the Tony Montana star pleaded not guilty to the five-count charges bordering on conspiracy, assault, and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm.

According to reports from Vanguard, nine of the singer’s aides were also arraigned for similar charges after they allegedly assaulted one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero who are town planners in the state who went on official duty to Portable’s Odogwu bar.

Portable’s legal counsel, Ayodele Oluwatoyin, urged the court to grant the singer bail, stating that he was remorseful and had learned his lesson.

The singer was then granted bail of N2 million with one surety in like sum with his case adjourned till March 5, 2025.

Reactions as Portable is granted bail

The news of Portable’s arraignment in court and his not-guilty plea was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them had things to say about him being granted bail of N2 million.

Sad_boys_dont_fold_ said:

“Portable go still do the worst just wait make for 2-3 days una go see.”

Jovial_goldie said:

“I gave am 24 hours he go soon carry phone dey talk wetin sup.”

Temiyemii said:

“Pray this guy just change for good🙏.”

Iba_jawaad_imd said:

“What about the remaining guys in jail?”

Realsallygoldempire wrote:

“God that never fails sinners thank you almighty 👏.”

Iamjustified__ said:

“So 5m for those small boys and 2m for portable otida.”

Chiszzx22211 said:

“After God na government 😂.”

Oyekking said:

“Where r the haters ? U all forgot that Nigeria will always be a Nigeria . Just have money.”

Pappy_baby_official wrote:

“😂😂😂 another chapter of wahala from Elizabeth Joyce 😂.”

Thereal_oluwabukola said:

“From Court to studio this time ehn una go collect 😂.”

Ola.abdulmateen said:

“No Justice in this country, if it was an average citizen, I'm sure this would not be the judgement.”

Omo_anibabanle said:

“He go still come out tell us wetin sup for that police station 😂😂😂 i dey wait.”

Verydarkman blasts people begging govt

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman looked into Portable’s viral case with the Ogun state government.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tony Montana hitmaker assaulted government officials who were working around his bar vicinity.

Reacting to the case, VDM shared videos showing some atrocities Zazu had committed in the past as he slammed his supporters.

