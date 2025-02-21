Nollywood actor John Amaefule’s critical health has been brought to social media as family members plead for assistance

Pictures went viral showing the veteran actor at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owerri receiving treatment

Reports from the doctor treating Mr Amaefule disclosed the list of diseases he was battling and drugs that needed to be bought, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actor John Amaefule is currently in an emergency after suffering a stroke attack.

The veteran is currently at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owerri, where he is receiving intensive treatment.

Veteran actor John Amaefule suffers stroke, and other ailments. Credit: @stanleyontop

Source: Instagram

In a social media post media by Nollywood producer Stanely Ontop, he disclosed that John Amaefule’s family was reaching out to Nigerian and industry mates for assistance to help cover the cost of treatment.

Sharing pictures of the aged man in the hospital premises on his Instagram page, he dropped the account details where donations can be made and also provided the phone number of a family member.

“For more information call Patrick Amaefule 08143632138. This is this account number pls, 6016167769, Fidelity Bank, AMAEFULE JANE CHIZORO.”

Nollywood actor John Amaefule's family calls for public support. Credit: @stanleyontop

Source: Instagram

According to Stanley, the doctor explained that the stroke affected the left side of his brain alongside other sicknesses, which is likely causing weakness on the right side of his body.

“This message is from the doctor… He has a stroke in the left side of his brain, Which is likely causing right-sided weakness, They need to do a Lipid panel test, Hemoglobin Alc test, Electrolyte urea and creatinine test for him…

“Then he needs to be on medications for Cholesterol - atorvastatin. Blood pressure - may be losartan or hydrochlorothiazide if he’s not already on one and if he has diabetes or not. He should be on aspirin and clopidogrel.”

See his post below:

John Amaefule’s health condition trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ojorneluemmy wrote:

"One thing I lyk about you is that you nor dah play with your own ,you always know your people... Much love and respect."

jnkhairs said:

"AGN should have welfare na that covers all of this .. don’t you people do monthly dues or something?"

m2for_a_reason said:

"Where these people de keep all the millions weh we de hear say them de pay them for movies?."

damselbliss6 wrote:

"Abeg make I ask, Is AGN not suppose to have a purse for things like this, instead of calling out Nigerias...nah question I ask, because you all Nollywood actors and actresses you make us believe your all wealthy and boom we see help a soul...just like halima abubarkar, at least the AGN president is supposed to create a purse for this, and you all donate a certain amount monthly."

johnyjonze said:

"Please tell the doctor not to inject him no matter what treatment is given there is herbal remedy for it if he has not received injections 🙏🏻i wish him safe recovery."

Actor Amaechi Muonagor’s body paralysed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor was in dire need of help, and cried out to well-meaning Nigerians.

The much-loved movie star was recorded on his hospital bed as he explained how he got paralysed after suffering a stroke.

The emotional video moved Nigerians, and many of them sympathised with the veteran actor over his plight.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

