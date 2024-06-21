Osas Ighodaro and her former husband are marking their daughter's 8th birthday in a special way on social media

The two made two different posts with lovely pictures taken for the occasion to celebrate the little girl

They prayed and wished her well while the father said that he was ready to surprise her on her special day

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro and her ex-husband, Gbenro Ajibade, are co-parenting their daughter, Azariah, in a great way.

The two took to social media to mark their little girl's birthday, as she turned eight on June 21, 2024. They both shared lovely pictures taken for her birthday photoshoot and splashed them online.

Osas Ighodaro and ex-husband celebrate daughter. Photo credit @officialosas.

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption of her post, the actress showered praises on her daughter. According to her, watching the girl, who called herself a celebrity, grow up has made her proud.

She prayed for her daughter and expressed happiness on the fact that she makes her smile every day.

Gbenro Ajibade plans for daughter

Also taking to the caption of his post, Ajibade also celebrated his daughter. He promised her that he was going to surprise her on her day.

Just like his ex-wife, he also shared lovely pictures Azariah took for her birthday. His fans and colleagues joined to wish his daughter a happy day.

Recall that Ighodaro and Ajibade parted ways many years ago. The actress later yanked off his name from her social media platforms.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by both Osas and her ex-hubby. Here are some of the comments below:

@declectic:

"Happy birthday to your mini me! Continue to grow in God's grace and protection."

@unkutocheey:

"Happiest Birthday to her. She is so grown.God’s blessings!"

@asmadarling:

"Happy birthday princess."

@iamonyekamercy:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Princess."

@miz_anabel:

"Happy birthday princess."

@theelizabeth_:

"My gorgeous girl ! Happy Birthday beautiful."

@3bnaija:

"You’re such an intentional daddy. Happy birthday to daddy’s girl."

@julianajusticeoyesom:

"Happiest of birthdays princess. Congratulations papa."

@tinaakwa84gmail.com8:

"Is in how u love your daughter."

