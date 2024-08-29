Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has shared how he bonds with his young daughter, Azariah, whom he had with actress Osas Ighodaro

In a video, Gbenro and Azariah did similar routines, and in some cases, the eight-year-old supported her father with his routine

The movie star noted that his workout time at the gym with his daughter has gradually become a routine

Gbenro Ajibade and his daughter with Osas Ighodaro, Azariah, show off gym routine. Image credit: @gbenroajibade, @officialosas

Source: Instagram

He wore an ash gym wear while his daughter rocked a blue outfit that made it easier for them to perform their activities.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Gbenro and his eight-year-old daughter walked briskly on a treadmill. After that, they performed other tasks together.

They also did sit-ups as they passed a massive ball at each other. Netizens were mesmerised by the video and some noted that the child looks like both parents.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Gbenro Ajibade's video

See some of the reactions on the actor's page below:

@bimmzycolletions:

"This is the best version of daddy’s girl. The bond is so strong."

@ache_sule:

"I had to come back and drop another comment… @gbenroajibade thank you for creating such meaningful memories with her. These are the type of memories that lives on."

@mrs_chukwuka_a:

"You are doing so good as a dad even the next generation fatherhood is so proud of you. I envy your kid...ok I said it. Well done sir."

@arubasalovesgod

"This is good. I also love how she looks like both Daddy n Mummy."

@jossynme:

"See these 2 ehn, too beautiful! Best daddy/daughter bond."

@_qmerita:

"The bond is great. Well done."

@kanyinsola_0dulana:

"Best in daddy duty."

Gbenro Ajibade showers gifts on his daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gbenro celebrated Valentine’s Day in a special way.

The movie star chose his daughter to be his Val, and he showered her with lovely gifts.

Gbenro Ajibade and his daughter’s Val celebration had fans gushing over their lovely bond.

