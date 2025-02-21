Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently waded into the controversial DNA debate on social media

On his Instagram page, the film star condemned women who are reluctant to carry out DNA test on their kids

Yul’s post came amid singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi’s first interview since the death of her husband amid controversy surrounding the paternity of her son

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently shared his take on the topic of mothers being told to carry out DNA test on their children.

Recall that the Nigerian social media space was filled with several hot takes on the topic of DNA after singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad died and his widow, Wunmi, was questioned about the paternity of their son, Liam.

In a new development, Wunmi finally granted her first interview after Mohbad’s death where she addressed the DNA matter among other things.

Shortly after Wunmi’s interview, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to condemn women who are weary of taking DNA tests.

According to the movie star, a woman who refuses to do the test is hiding something because a clear conscience fears nothing.

In Yul’s words:

“Any woman who refuses to do DNA test on her child when it is demanded, is hiding something. Don't fall for any excuse she gives to you. She is hiding something. A clear conscience fears nothing.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie speaks on DNA

Yul Edochie’s take on the topic of DNA raised mixed reactions from some netizens. While some of them wondered if he had taken DNA tests on his own kids, others wondered if he was referring to Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi:

Biutifulmonsta said:

“Very very correct…. DNA that doesn’t require energy just sample.”

destination.ng said:

“Are you talking to mama Liam??”

Princessnelly08 said:

“DNA after birth supposed to be compulsory in Nigeria.”

Sommybee_ said:

“Have Judy done dna test for u to be sure it’s your child u left your family n respect for?”

Enugu_massage_network wrote:

“hope you have done DNA on those kids you tag your own abi Judy no gree for you.”

Iamjcube1 said:

“Did u watch the video carefully. I’m sure u didn’t so stop spitting trash. You are not in any way a better example to give anyone advice so keep mute.”

Finegirlsk said:

“I think we all know who he’s referring to.”

Golden_flower_56 wrote:

“👏👏👏👏 wummi do you hear 🙉 this 😂.”

Successful_osai said:

“Are you talking to Mohbad wife.”

Odinaka__ann wrote:

“Aswear Wunmi must learn .. how to a good mother for his son.”

Mohbad's widow sends message to Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, finally addressed Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

The young widow finally granted her first interview since her husband’s death on the With Chude show where she detailed some of the things that had been happening behind the scenes since Mohbad’s death.

In a snippet from the show that was posted on Instagram, Wunmi shared how she had been bullied online right from the day Mohbad died.

