Popular Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade recently celebrated Valentine’s Day in a special way

The movie star chose his daughter to be his Val and he showered her with lovely gifts

Gbenro Ajibade and his daughter’s val celebration had fans gushing over their lovely bond

Popular Nigerian actor Gbenro Ajibade decided to take things up a notch on Valentine’s Day.

February 14 is a day known worldwide for the celebration of love, and most couples use the opportunity to shine and display the affection they have for each other.

Fans react as actor Gbenro Ajibade picks daughter as his Val.

Source: Instagram

However, Gbenro Ajibade decided not to follow the crowd and chose his daughter as his own Valentine.

On the special day, the movie star shared a series of photos showing how he treated his daughter for being his Val.

Gbenro gave the little girl a beautiful bouquet of flowers, some money and a box filled with other mouthwatering gifts.

According to the Nollywood star, he made a quick trip to surprise his daughter on the special day for love. He wrote:

“Quick trip to surprise my madam with roses and cupcakes for valentines”

See his post below:

Fans gush as Gbenro Ajibade marks Valentine with daughter

The Nollywood star’s sweet gesture to his daughter for Valentine drew the attention of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

sagadeolu:

“So adorable ❤.”

luchie_odum:

“Co-parenting can actually be this peaceful n beautiful ❤️.”

nessashairs:

“Best in daddy duties.”

vee4veennaa:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ love the father and daughter bond ❤️.”

atarah.g:

“Happy Valentine's Day, beautiful family.”

iwunzejacy:

“Nice one. Happy Valentine's day to u and ur daughter.”

qynarrh:

“Super dad.”

bintcherry:

“One thing I admire about you is how much you adore your little miss,keep it up super dad.❤❤❤”

tocynadetola:

“Intentional dad.”

cakes_by_rash:

“Parenting looks so nice on u. That little princess is learning how to be treated. You have raised the bar for any young man coming for her in future… well done .”

