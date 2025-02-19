Nollywood actor David Nnaji has welcomed a baby boy with his new wife, Amanda, to the joy of fans

The movie star, who was previously married to Kuchi Kuchi singer, Jodie, shared the good news of his newborn on social media

Several social media users reacted to the news with mixed feelings as some of them congratulated the new dad and others asked questions

Nigerian actor, David Nnaji, is now a new dad after welcoming a baby boy with his wife, Amanda, to the joy of fans.

On February 18, 2025, the Nollywood star took to his official Instagram page to announce the good news to his numerous fans.

David Nnaji posted a series of photos of himself with his new wife, Amanda, cradling their newborn son.

Nigerians react as singer Jodie's ex-husband David Nnaji and new wife welcome son. Photos: @theexcellentspirit

The actor accompanied the photos with a caption where he welcomed the baby to their family, noting that they all love him.

In the caption, David Nnaji also acknowledged the child he had with his former wife and Kuchi-Kuchi singer, Jodie, Chinua, alongside his other kids.

He wrote:

“Welcome to the world my dear son! Dad, Mum, Chinualumogu, Adaezeh and the entire family loves you!!! Too much blessings from God. Blessed on every-side!”

See the photos below:

Reactions as David Nnaji welcomes son

News of David Nnaji’s newborn son with his new wife, Amanda, was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Several of them congratulated the couple while others had questions about his son with his ex-wife, Jodie.

Olaidealmaroof said:

“Congratulations, my brother 🎉 May the arrival of the new born usher in glad tidings only.”

Nefiisa said:

“Congratulations to you & yours! May God bless your new bundle of joy!”

Beckmagidi wrote:

“Congratulations!!! I'm so happy for you David.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Oh baby oh baby, kuchi kuchi.”

Kingsliveth said:

“Congrats🎊 , a successful childbirth is a miracle. No jokes❤️.”

Arsenalfirstlady_nuria said:

“Ediot and he abandoned Jodie with the special child.”

Zeusstrust wrote:

“David hope you told her... How you abandoned Jodie because of a special need child you both had.”

Olorijolie' said:

“Chaiii life no balance. And kuchi kuchi no green marry again. Congratulations o.”

Purplehibiscus1 said:

“Life can be beautiful and cruel... Totally speechless.”

Abimbolaonuorah wrote:

“Very wicked guy.”

Oyetolaaj said:

“This guy makes me sick to my stomach. Some men are extremely mean spirited sha and such men ALWAYS have a woman enabling their wickedness. Is this not Jodie's ex husband that abandoned her when it turned out their child was a special needs child? Left her all alone to cater to their child and went ahead to start another family with "perfect" babies acting like he doesn't have a special needs child somewhere that he abandoned abi will this his new wife tell me she's not aware? What sort of woman marries such a man. Kai, wicked world.”

