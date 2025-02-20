Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has sent a message to Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley

The young widow was a guest on the With Chude show when she shared what she would tell Naira Marley if she saw him

The video made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of mixed feelings as netizens took sides on the matter

Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has finally addressed Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

The young widow finally granted her first interview since her husband’s death on the With Chude show where she detailed some of the things that had been happening behind the scenes since Mohbad’s death.

In a snippet from the show that was posted on Instagram, Wunmi shared how she had been bullied online right from the day Mohbad died.

Nigerians react as Mohbad's widow Wunmi sends message to Naira Marley. Photos: @withchude, @iammohbad, @nairamarley

She said:

“From the second day I lost my husband till this moment, I’ve been getting bullied online non-stop.”

Wunmi added that she has been unable to mourn Mohbad’s death since his demise because to her it still feels like he’s alive. According to the singer’s widow, Mohbad’s corpse is still at the morgue in Yaba and he was cut up two different times because of the two autopsies that were done.

Photo of late singer, Mohbad. Photo: @iammohbad

She said:

“I haven’t even mourned the death of my husband, it still feels like my husband is alive because he is in Yaba morgue, he hasn’t been buried. He has been ‘piecesed’ twice, they literally did two autopsies, the government autopsy and the private autopsy my father in-law did.”

During the interview, the show host Chude Jideonwo asked Wunmi what she would say to Naira Marley if she saw him today. The mum of one responded that she will tell the Marlian Music boss that deep down, he knows what he did to the late Mohbad.

In her words:

“One thing I would tell him is that even if the whole world doesn’t believe what I’ve been saying, you know deep down that you maltreated my husband.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s widow sends message to Naira Marley

The video of what Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, said to Naira Marley on the With Chude show drew the attention of some netizens who shared their thoughts on the matter:

_tamuno said:

“This lady has been through a lot, God of the widow please fight for her.”

Iam_oyakhilome said:

“That last part “you know deep down that you maltreated my husband”.”

Ayomiepat said:

“You just know these people are after this girls life because they are trying to shut her up so that they could push a different narrative. They honestly do not care about Mohbad’s death as much as they care about his royalties and properties.”

Niolas_hair said:

“Such a brilliant lady. I know you didn’t kill your husband, you don’t have a reason to and God in his mercy will vindicate you.”

Cuteshoemaker wrote:

“May God heal her broken heart.”

Cadeauboxcompany said:

“In Nigeria, when a man dies they just want to pin it on the wife so bad , they want to accuse the wife so bad . Even if the killer comes out today to confess or the DNA results come out and confirms Liam is Mohbad's son . People will still accuse this girl till the end. Just pray to never be a widow in Nigeria because you will suffer. How this whole thing moved from who k*lled Mohbad to DNA test is still.a mystery to me. Wunmi , may God protect you and your son, it is well with you ,wishing you love and light . If you can please relocate with your son , build your lives there. Most Nigerians are never kind to widows.”

Fabulouskiddiesparties wrote:

“Anytime I watch , I shed tears 😢 God would fight for you Omowunmi😢.”

Ihieriamarachivera said:

“OoooGod😢😢😢 this lady interview have being making me cry too much😢😢😢. God please have mercy on your own and protect she & her son 😢.”

I_amrascololy wrote:

“Mohbad only reacted to the injection.. but we cannot overlook the fact that he was bullied to death. Wunmi, thanks for granting this interview. Say your truth, let those who will not believe keep living in denial.”

Bellaann_clothings wrote:

“She still use "is" instead of was for her husband, she hasn't still accepted that his dead. 😢 God please help this woman😢.”

Mohbad's widow thanks Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez

In other related news, Legit.ng Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has thanked Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez, and others for being financially supportive.

According to Wunmi, her family has played a big role in being there for her and Liam, especially her parents, aunty, and big brother.

Speaking further, Wunmi also opened up on how Mohbad’s true friends, like Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez, had been very financially supportive of her son, Liam.

