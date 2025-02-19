Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has spilled all in her first-ever interview after her husband’s death

The young widow was on the With Chude show where she shared some messy details going on behind the scenes with her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba

Wunmi’s disclosure in the viral video raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians who had been following her family issues

Late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Cynthia, has finally granted her first interview since the death of her husband.

Wunmi was a guest on Chude Jideonwo’s show, With Chude, when she shared some of the messy things she had faced at the hands of her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, after Mohbad’s death.

According to Wunmi, she no longer felt safe after Mohbad’s death because she was always getting death threats in her DM.

Mohbad's widow spills all in first-ever interview. Photos: @iammohbad, @withchude

Source: Instagram

She said:

“We no longer feel safe, I literally get death threats almost every day in my DM and it has gotten to a point that it’s either I speak up or I die in silence.”

Speaking further, Wunmi said that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, wanted to be in control of her late husband’s properties and was willing to ruin her life if he wasn’t able to get them.

The late singer’s widow said Joseph Aloba was even the one who pushed for her marriage to Mohbad and was the happiest during their wedding. In her words:

“My father-in-law wanted to be in control of my husband’s properties, everything that belongs to my husband or he will go all out for me to destroy my life. He was even the one that initiated that marriage and he was the happiest.”

Wunmi said her father-in-law started to be mean to his grandson, Liam, by condemning his looks and saying the boy looks older than him who is almost 60 and that Mohbad wanted to throw the child inside the Third Mainland Bridge.

She said:

“A grandfather being mean to his grandchild, saying Liam has bow leg, they don’t have such a child in their family, Liam’s face looks older than his face, him that is almost 60 looks younger than Liam. He even went as far as saying my husband wanted to throw my baby inside the Third Mainland Bridge.”

They told me not to share the DNA result - Wunmi

One of the big issues that trailed Mohbad’s death was that DNA be carried out on his son, Liam Aloba.

While speaking on the With Chude show, Wunmi disclosed that she had always been ready to carry out a DNA test but her husband’s family instructed her that once it is done, she should not tell the public the result.

Wunmi said:

“I made it known that I have been ready for the DNA, they said once the DNA is done, I should not tell the public the result of the DNA”

See the video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s widow grants first interview

Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi’s disclosure on the With Chude show drew the attention of many Nigerians after the video went viral.

Chinwe_winifred said:

“Lord this is too much for this girl .May this cup pass over her . Hmm, I am happy she has come out to speak.”

Marimarsclothing_and_asooke said:

“What I have been waiting for 👏👏👏👏speak your truth gal.”

Mayauwandu said:

“It is well with her. No matter what, I feel her pain as a mother. I suggest she flees Nigeria with her son and go raise him in a safe country.”

ewalagos.ng wrote:

“Another day to cry cos a complete stranger is talking on my screen 😢😢 I Love this Lady too much 😢.”

__odoziaku said:

“She’s so strong.”

Klaire_hub said:

“For someone that has seen a windowed aunt bullied before, I can relate to everything you are going through.”

Afolarin.b said:

“At last we can hear her own side....may God heal you wunmi.”

Officialketro said:

“Your husband kpai when you’re together in same roof and till today you can’t tell Nigerians how it happened 😮. The amazing things is that people still supporting her.”

Ngee_debbie wrote:

“After hearing that Albert Wigwe's father of 93yrs old was dragging property with his grand children. I came to he conclusion that humans are wicked and evil. Mohbad's dad is just after property that's all.”

Ayomiepat said:

“Whatever fight that’s happening in that family after the boy’s death was orchestrated by his father. That man’s mind is more on his son’s properties than getting justice for his son. His greediness and entitlement is one of the major reasons his son has not gotten justice.”

Mohbad speaks about dad in old video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad faced many challenges before he passed away and one of them was his dysfunctional family.

In an old video, the Feel Good crooner said that his father, Joseph Aloba, was not comfortable with his music career.

According to him, his father was an unsuccessful singer and was not happy whenever he shared his songs with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng