Mohbad's widow Wunmi has granted another interview with TVC after her viral video with Chude Jideonwo

In her interview with TVC, Wunmi spoke about how she met Mohbad while repeating her issues with the late singer's dad, DNA, among others

Wunmi's comment on TVC has further sparked reactions with many querying why she granted a second interview

Wunmi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has continued to trend barely a few days after she returned to social life.

In a recent interview with TVC, Wunmi shared how she met the late Mohbad while also repeating her issues with the singer's father Joseph Aloba.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wunmi granted her first interview since Mohbad's death on the With Chude show hosted by Chude Jideonwo.

Wummi also in the same interview accused her father-in-law of attempting to frame her for Mohbad’s death.

Wunmi shares how she met Mohbad

While speaking as a guest on TVC's Your View, Wunmi revealed she met Mohbad when she was 13 years old on popular social media platform 2go.

According to Wunmi, Mohbad was 15 at that time, stressing that they started as friends before their relationship became official in 2018.

‘I met Mohbad 12 years ago on 2go when I was 13. He was 15 then. We started as friends but our relationship became official in 2018," she said.

Wunmi also spoke on Mohbad's attempt to settle the difference between her and his family before he passed on.

"The family was not in love before my husband’s death even though he tried to settle it when he was alive but since he passed, it was from one dispute to another. My father-in-law used to be my friend but before my husband died, there were some family issues so right now everyone thinks it’s about justice for Mohbad he is talking about, whereas deep down it’s a family dispute," she said.

On her son Liam's DNA, Wunmi said she expected Mohbad's dad to have called her privately instead of going to social media to talk about it.

"Concerning the DNA issue, I expected my father-in-law to call me privately about it but he was going online talking about it," she said.

Watch a clip from Wunmi's interview with TVC below:

Reactions as Wunmi speaks with TVC

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Wunmi's second interview with TVC, read them below:

maysbabs said

"wen u go do DNA?"

@Godwin_enenim wrote:

"12go 12 years ago that's a lie.. 2go stop existing like 15 or years ago madam."

KTWINBLOG:

"Hmmm 2go love still day?"

blackensteinAB said:

"Can they ask her what happened to that niggah on his last day on earth???"

Wunmi sends message to Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wunmi addressed Naira Marley in a viral video.

When asked what she would say to Naira Marley if she saw him today, the mum of one responded that she would tell the singer that deep down, he knows what he did to the late Mohbad.

“This lady has been through a lot, God of the widow please fight for her," a netizen said.

