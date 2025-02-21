Mohbad's widow's interview has triggered so much online attention from many who matter and netizens in general

Bobrisky has shared his opinion on the matter, while responding to online trolls attacking the poor lady

The cross dresser noted that this would be his first time interfering in the matter and shared his candid opinion

Nigerian social media commentator and cross dresser Idiris Okuneye has weighted into the never-ending situation between Wunmi, Mogbad's widow and her in-laws, concerning her late husband's death, and the paternity of her child.

Legit.ng recalls reporting about Wunmi's first interview since her husband's demise, where she spoke about all that has transpired.

As her interview continues to gain popularity, many have attacked her online over some of her statements, while others sympathized with the widow.

Reacting to the situation, Bobrisky stated that Wunmi owes no one an explanation concerning her late husband's case. He affirmed that many have constantly criticised and rebuked her without cause.

The cross-dresser said:

"First time l'm ever going to involve myself in dis mohbad case. Wunmi don't owe anyone of you here any explanation... she has explained herself many times what didany of you do it? You disregard her explanation just because she hasn't said what some of you what hear. it's almost 3yrs let d girl move on with her life.

"The one that shock me the most is watching so called mothers and grandma sitting in front of camera and doing different videos to insult d girl. Tufiakwa Mcwwww. Madam if you don't job pls go and pick beans."

Reactions to Bobrisky's post about Wunmi

Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@acetosyn said:

"As much as I don’t like bobrisky but honestly I don’t like what VDM is doing to this lady. You keep constantly attacking and berating her and trying to sway the public’s opinion against her. She’s not responsible for mohbad’s death. Till date I still don’t understand what VDM’s problem with this lady is. She eventually agreed to DNA yet she’s still being constantly attacked."

@nene_george reacted:

"First time I’m agreeing with mommy of Lagos. He’s right on the one. Leave this woman alone!!!"

@_cherii_coco said:

"Honestly it's really sad 😭 nobody is dragging the father for going live on tiktok or not burying the son but everytime wunmi 😢."

@prettygifttyy chimed:

"Pls tell them bob… what will be their gain if mobad doesn’t have a son.. wicked world 😩😥."

@anjolaayodelemi said:

"Infact, what is the work of minister of women affairs??? See the way they are bullying this young widow. I don't understand."

@success_xie said:

"First time I'm agreeing with what Bob said, most just want her to agree the baby isn't for her husband, i pray God see her through all of this, indeed age gas a story to tell tomorrow."

@fortifiedgafrymania2022 commented:

"Man supporting woman."

Mohbad’s Widow Wunmi Thanks Bella Shmurda

In a previous report by Legit.ng, late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi opened up about Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez’s support in her life.

The young lady said that her late husband’s true friends have been her pillar and support system since the whole tragedy.

Wunmi’s disclosure about the role of Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez and other true friends raised reactions from Nigerians.

