Nigerian media mogul Chude Jide-Onwo posted a photo with Mohbad's widow Wunmi and her son

Recall that Chude sat down with Wunmi in an intense and emotional interview, where she recounted her husband's last moments

In a recent post, he shared his thoughts about Liam and said sweet words of prayers, which has triggered reactions from netizens

Liam and Wunmi have been on the lips of social media users after an interview with media personality Chude Jide-Onwo one of the episodes of With Chude.

The interview was the first one Wunmi would grant since the death of her husband, IIlerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

Media Mogul Chude posts photo about Liam, Mohbad's son. Credit: @chudeity

Source: Instagram

During her interview with media personality, Chude Jide-Onwo, Wunmi said that she knew a nurse was involved in her husband death. She added that he reacted to the injection that the nurse gave to him.

The mother of one also asserted that her father-in-law prevented the nurse from being arrested by her husband’s manager.

Chude wrote:

"I said a prayer for Liam, Mohbad’s son. One of the most joyful, most beautiful babies I ever met. This one was made to be a star. And no generational trauma will steal his destiny. Amen."

Media Mogul Chude posts lovely photo with Wunmi and Liam. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Fans react to Chude's post with Wunmi, Liam

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@slim_niikkie:

"May you not marry from yeye family."

@ricardoprinzz:

"Liam I pray for you this morning without eating anything because I am fasting. This morning this page popped up and I saw you and ur mom, Liam I pray for you that all those that have laid cur;;ses on you, all those that have bul,,lied you, all those that have called you negative names, all those that have called you bast;;;ard, YOU WILL BE GREATER THAN ALL THEIR CHILDREN BORN AND UNBORN. Liam you will be greater than Akorede Yomi Fabiyi child, you will be greater than Bukky Jesse children, they will all serve you. And all the rest of them that has cur;;sed you."

@solaowomoyela said:

"That boy looks like his late father."

@exceptional_helen said:

"I can’t be the only one seeing the resemblance between him and his grandfather right?"

@__odoziaku said:

"Liam from your head to the sole of your feet is blessed, you will be greater than your father and you will live a long life in Jesus name."

@deegurltee said:

"Liam, you are blessed. Your father called you light and you will be continue to shine bright all the days of your life, the enemy will never steal your shine."

@ademachismo said:

"This boy is Mobad’s son. MO’s extended family should look for a way to settle their differences with the wife for the sake of his son."

@iyabumbum said:

"Jossy just use Mohbad’s death to cash out that’s he’s prolonging everything because he knows once mohbad is buried, there won’t be any money for him anymore and he knows deep down that Liam is Mohbad son but Jossy like drama and am happy that Wunmi is standing up for herself."

Mohbad’s wife spills dad-in-law’s hidden intentions

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, opened up about her sour relationship with her father-in-law Mr Joseph Aloba.

The grieving wife claimed that Joseph Aloba planned with her husband’s brother Adura and mother-in-law to accuse her of poisoning the late singer.

Wunmi, during a recent media chat, revealed how she got to know of the malicious plot and the evidence she has, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng