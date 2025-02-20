Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has opened up about Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez’s support in her life

The young lady said that her late husband’s true friends have been her pillar and support system since the whole tragedy

Wunmi’s disclosure about the role of Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez and other true friends raised reactions from Nigerians

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has thanked Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez, and others for being financially supportive.

Wunmi granted her first interview since her husband’s death on the With Chude show and she opened up about the people who had remained her support system since the tragedy.

According to Wunmi, her family has played a big role in being there for her and Liam, especially her parents, aunty, and big brother.

Nigerians react as Mohbad's widow thanks Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez and others for financially supporting Liam. Photos: @seyi_vibez, @withchude, @bella_shmurda

She said:

“It’s just God’s grace and my family. My family has been my pillar, they’ve been there for me. My mum, my dad, my aunty and my elder brother, I’m so grateful for the gift of them because they;ve shown me all the love I deserve.”

Speaking further, Wunmi also opened up on how Mohbad’s true friends, like Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez, had been very financially supportive of her son, Liam.

According to her, Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez, Hayan, TIA and Wadud, are five of her late husband’s true friends who send her money even without asking for her to get things for Liam.

Photo of late Mohbad's son, Liam. Photo: @hayan_empire

In her words:

“My husband’s true friends also have been there for us financially, his true friends. Like Bella Shmurda, Hayan, Seyi Vibez, TIA, Wadud. Those five people have really been there for us financially. They love Liam so much, financially, shelter, even without me asking, they will just send money into my account to get Liam stuff. Sometimes, Bella and his wife will ask me to dress Liam up because they also have a baby boy, they will take us out, get Liam stuff, he has been well taken care of by them, I am blessed to have them.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Wunmi thanks Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez, others

The video of Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, expressing her appreciation for Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez, Hayan, TIA and Wadud, whom she described as her late husband’s true friends, drew the attention of netizens. Several of them joined her in being appreciative:

Vzion_2020 said:

“God bless Bella and co for taking care of our star boy.”

Popoolajubril said:

“Bella 100% for you.”

Chukwu_som_aga_ said:

“God will see you through darling.. it’s not easy but I believe that Liam will sweep away your tears.”

Youngthe_boy said:

“Some flowers to Bella 💐 👏.”

Babaalagbo_herbal wrote:

“God bless them.”

Kokospecial_ wrote:

“I pray I don't find myself in a situation where only God will know I'm saying the truth 😢 😢.”

Beebs_amala wrote:

“Seyi vibes u no go fall aje 👏.”

Ladiesbliss.n.more wrote:

“@bella_shmurda @hayan_empire @seyi_vibez una own no go ever spoil.”

Kapoo_eleniyan03 said:

“Have a friend like Bella bro you win in life even after death 💀he always there for you 😮.”

Lyon_7230 said:

“Omo Bella dey try for Liam oo but only his snap fans will understand what I’m saying…. May God keep blessing you brr 🤍.”

Mohbad speaks about dad in old video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad faced many challenges before he passed away and one of them was his dysfunctional family.

In an old video, the Feel Good crooner said that his father, Joseph Aloba, was not comfortable with his music career.

According to him, his father was an unsuccessful singer and was not happy whenever he shared his songs with him.

