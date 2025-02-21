Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM) dissected Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s recent interview video

Legit.ng reported that Wunmi granted her first media appearance this February since her husband’s death in September 2023

VDM replayed some sessions from the interview, highlighted the truths spotted, and asked some triggering around the day the singer reportedly died

Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has reacted to Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Legit.ng reported that Wunmi granted her first interview since her husband’s death on the With Chude show, where she opened up about her husband’s mysterious death and life as a young widow.

Verydarkman claims some people are using Mohbad's wife against husband's sudden death. Credit: @iammohbad, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Wunmi revealed that a nurse played a role in her husband's death, claiming that his record label had wanted to arrest the nurse for administering an injection to the deceased.

The widow went on to explain that her father-in-law intervened, stopping the record label representatives from harassing the nurse.

Wunmi also expressed doubt over the autopsy results, suggesting that Mohbad’s death could have been caused by poisoning.

She further explained that Mohbad had been fine before the nurse's visit, but began to experience crisis shortly after the injection was administered.

In reaction, VDM questioned Wunmi about her statements, noting that Naira Marley’s name was not mentioned during the interview, which left room for speculation that the controversial artist wasn't involved in the singer's final moments.

He however acknowledged the possibility of Naira Marley bullying Mohbad, but argued that he wasn’t the primary suspect in the singer’s death.

VDM criticized Chude for not probing Wunmi about the viral videos showing an argument between her and her husband. He described the interview as a "whitewash."

A portrait of late Nigerian singer Mohbad. Credit: @iammohbaf

Source: Instagram

In conclusion, the critic argued that Mohbad's widow might have been influenced by someone higher than her to point the blame at Naira Marley.

VDM stated that, after the interview, he now sees Wunmi in a different light.

According to the dark mode,l Wunm is 70% innocent but is being manipulated by some people.

He also shared that he's starting to believe that Liam is indeed Mohbad’s son based on the viral interview.

Listen to him below:

Verydarkman’s observation on Mohad’s wife’s interview trends

See what netizens are saying below:

zarmas.empire wrote:

"personally, i just dont like this guy because of this Wunmi lady. He contributed alot in making people b u l l y her esp online, i dont believe for a second she k!lled or has a hand in Mohbad's dead. She might not be perfect, but she's neither of the things some people tried to label her."

beatzbyhyper said:

"I urge you all to listen to his full monologue. This Blogger only posts this actual part for controversy and traffic."

mattexcolletion wrote:

"Before u comments listen to everything finish no go letter mumu yourself."

sheis_dammie_ said:

"You should have investigated properly bfr Diverting the case from the beginning."

dalington123 mentioned:

"I sorry for the person way they follow this f0000l called VDM..believe him at your own risk.. him sabi analyze person life for internet."

Mohbad speaks about dad in old video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad faced many challenges before he passed away and one of them was his dysfunctional family.

In an old video, the Feel Good crooner said that his father, Joseph Aloba, was not comfortable with his music career.

According to him, his father was an unsuccessful singer and was not happy whenever he shared his songs with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng