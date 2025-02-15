Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow, has remembered the singer on Valentine's Day and shared a video made six years ago

In the post, she noted that the singer used her phone to record a song in the studio six years ago

Fans would have none of what she said as they reacted to her post in the comment section

Late Mohbad Aloba's widow, Wunmi, has shared a video made six years ago when the singer was still alive.

In the post, which was made in commemoration of Valentine's Day. Wunmi disclosed that six years ago, the late singer spent his Valentine's Day in the studio with her.

Late Mohbad’s Widow speaks about singer. Photo credit@iammohbad

According to Wunmi, who recently launched her hairline business, she noted that her husband took her there to record a song on Valentine's Day.

The mother of one added that the singer also borrowed her phone to record the song in the studio back then.

Wunmi used a love and laughter emojis at the end of her video to show that she was reminiscing over the good times spent with the singer before his unfortunate death.

Fans blast Wunmi over video

However, many fans of the singer were not pleased with the post Wunmi made. They claimed that she was responsible for the death of the music star.

A lot of them sent her to the gallows and even rained curses on her.

Recall that controversies sprang up after Mohbad's death. His widow, Wunmi and late Mohbad's father made allegations against each other.

The singer’s father had claimed that Wumi had a hand in the death of his son. He also insisted that the mother of one must do a DNA test.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wunmi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer's widow. Here are some of the comments below:

@oyaltie wears stated:

"Werey girl no remorse, people are remembering and celebrating their love ones but the osinwin only remembered the phone borrowed from her for studio years back."

@david_gregor29 stated:

"R I P Mohbad, person wey die na him own fin!sh. When there is l!f€ surely there is hope."

@omonaija44 commented"

"Wumi just wasted this guy."

@kunlaco shared:

"You will now start posting those videos after you later kpai me Abi?"

@savagethegreat5 wrote:

"Na why u kill the innocent boy eeh baby?"

@aj_swaq said:

"Na your husband be dis man? This girl too mumu, I wondered where Mohbad see the ode girl self Killer wey dey pretend."

@iamsireuro shared:

"See person wey AIG of police send invitation. Mohbad mumu for long gan nah wetin kpai am be that."

Mohbad's brother speaks on allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Adura, the brother of the late singer Mohbad, had shared his perspective on his brother's death following allegations made against him.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi had alleged that Adura knew how his brother died due to a video found on the phone he had sold.

Fans shared their opinions on Adura's video, criticising Yomi for his involvement in the controversial case.

