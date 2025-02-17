An Edo state lawmaker and 2Baba's fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, became the topic of discussion after she was spotted at Benin stadium

In a video, she moved her head at intervals and greeted the people around her before taking her seat

While she sat, she continued to move her head as she smiled before the camera, and it got netizens to give their hot takes

Natasha Osawaru, the fiancee of singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has gotten netizens talking after she was seen at the Benin stadium in Edo state.

She wore a smile and sunglasses as she exchanged pleasantries with some people around. Her head moved on different occasions as she was being videoed.

In the video shared on Instagram, some netizens were worried about the multiple times Natasha Osawaru moved her head and they reacted to it.

They also noticed how she was touching her wig and adjusting it repeatedly. Hence, they described her as disoriented, among other comments.

2Baba and Natasha Osawaru

After 2Baba announced his separation from his wife Annie Idibia, he revealed that his new lover was Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member.

He added that he would marry her and his proposal to her trended on social media. Many people felt that the African Queen hitmaker should not have left Annie now considering that she was allegedly battling her health.

Reactions to Natasha Osawaru in Benin stadium

Legit.ng has compiled some comments after Natasha Osawaru was spotted in Benin stadium below:

@msmoe_feh commented:

"Y is she restless?"

@michel_cute26 reacted:

"Na the face just dey confuse me, like i have been seeing different face of this girl. #100face."

@naturedoppleganger said:

"Even though she is from a family that has name, she still looks tacky and and classless. She is just all over the place, in an annoying matter."

@onyiix_official said:

"No demureness in her at all.. so disoriented."

@tracyokito reacted:

"She and Annie get the same restless vibe."

@mostfortunate_ said:

"God abeg! Everybody tries to level up, 2baba seems to have leveled down. This ain’t giving! If you want to grab a whole legend from his wife atleast be classy! And pls nobody should come under my comment with that house of rep or rich kid crapp! If you are classless u are not classless! Tacky af

@sarahsaleshome noted:

"Wetin she dey take pass our Annie."

@olateeguru commented:

"Shakky shaky wife."

@mz.bimz reacted:

"Aunty Natasha, where did you allegedly hide our legend o."

@_____29___08xl commented:

"Make una allow this woman breath na. Most of you ignore y’all personal problems , but choose to keep tab with a woman trying to live her life. Who do naija like this?"

2baba and Natasha Osawaru celebrate engagement

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba and Natasha Osawaru’s engagement has continued to make social media headlines.

A video made the rounds of the celebrity couple partying at a nightclub while celebrating their engagement.

The display between 2baba and Natasha at the nightclub got many Nigerians talking about them online.

