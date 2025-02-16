Iyabo Ojo has finally returned to Nigeria after staging parts of her daughter’s wedding with her Tanzania boo

In a video shared by the actress, she was welcomed by some of her friends amid pomp and pageantry at the airport

Fans of the superstar were excited after watching the video and congratulated the actress on the success of the ceremonies

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's joy knew no bounds after she got a royal welcome at the airport when she returned to Nigeria.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had staged a lavish wedding ceremony in Tanzania for her daughter and her boo, Juma Jux. She gushed over the event and shared more details about the ceremony.

Iyabo Ojo appreciates friends. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

In a video shared in her Instagram page, Ojo appreciated the people, who came to welcome her back to the country.

The mother of two disclosed that she was speechless and was still reeling in shock as a result of the support she got from her friends.

Iyabo Ojo asserted that the welcome back party was everything to her because she didn't see it coming.

The elated mother-in-law appreciated all her friends and the people, who followed her to Tanzania for her daughter's wedding.

Iyabo Ojo gets bouquet at airport

In the recording, the Nollywood actress got a red bouquet from the people, who came to welcome her back to Nigeria.

She also got a teddy bear and was seen dancing joyfully as music played.

Toyin Abraham, who also followed Ojo to Tanzania and even prayed for Priscilla, the new bride, during her wedding ceremony also came back with Ojo.

She was seen dancing in a funny way at the airport after they arrived.

See the video here:

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@shizzagold reacted:

"Aunty toyin will always show herself."

@hopez_diva commented:

"Goosebumps wan finish me ontop another person suprise. I come dey smile like mumu."

@oyin1110 shared:

"Oversabi aunty you are good at your job, home and abroad.. Loveet."

@susanchanelbeauty said:

"You are a good woman."

@akube_gadgets shared:

"Toyin Abraham is a free soul. I love her kind. She is a good woman."

@adiatoke wrote:

"Well deserved mama, this is so beautiful to watch."

@vikky9691 shared:

"Welcome back, where is Eni ooo, hope you have not forgotten him in their restaurant."

@dizzyangel2 reacted:

"Toyin_abraham (the oversabi aunty)is that friend every woman needs @ at corner! She’s whoever she said she is! A true friend and sister .. her positive vibes and energy was all iyaboojofespris needed .. love to see women supporting each other so beautifully."

@dami_bablo reacted:

"Why is no one talking about Ireoluwa? The way he prostrated to greet the Queen Mother was impeccable! Aunty Toyin, well done."

Juma Jux proposes to wife

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had proposed in a heart-warming ceremony to his wife for the second time after they had staged their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

In the recording sighted online, the singer went on his knee and opened the case which had the ring.

Fans were excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

